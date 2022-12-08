TAHLEQUAH — Muskogee’s offensive woes extended past its season opener and into Thursday’s opening round game in the Tahlequah Invitational, and the Roughers fell to 0-2 with a 67-40 loss to the host Tahlequah Tigers.
Dion Wilkerson’s putback with :39 left in the first quarter got Muskogee’s first points after the Roughers fell behind 10-0. Jones’ free throw and a three by Webber finished the final minute and it was a ball game at 10-6.
Tahlequah surged in the second, outscoring the Roughers 17-7. For the half the Roughers were 5-of-26. Hayden Smith, the Tigers’ 6-7 post, had eight points, four rebounds — all on the defensive end — and two blocks. He would finish with 18 points, nine rebounds (seven defensive) and three blocked shots.
“We can’t let people do that stuff,” said Muskogee coach Lou Dawkins. “We’ve got to be able to protect, defend and rebound, so I’ve got ot do a better job myself instructing. That’s on me.
“One thing we all have to understand is that everyone can’t shoot the ball, everyone doesn’t have the same offensive skills but one thing we all can do is play hard at the defensive end.”
The Roughers were 4-of-10 in the third but still trailed 40-22. Tahlequah’s Zeke Guerrero and Cash McAlvain came off the bench to each hit a pair of 3s in the second half., Guerrero’s second trey gave the Tigers a 32-point lead (57-25) wiht just over 4 minutes to play.
McAlvain had 17 points for the Tigers.
As both teams went to the bench, Muskogee improved to 6-of-13 in the fourth but the lead gradually increased.
Bryce Thornton was Muskogee’s lone double-figure man with 11 points. But eight of his came in the final eight minutes.
Point guard Jamarian Ficklin missed the game after suffering a sprained ankle in practice Thursday. Kayden McGee has yet to play out of football due to a shoulder injury suffered in football.
Muskogee will face the Moore-Jenks JV loser at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Girls: Tahlequah 50, Muskogee 36
Muskogee fought back from a 7-2 hole early to tie, but never got ahead. That was the story all morning for the Lady Roughers, who had every small surge answered.
Malaysia Burton’s corner 3 with 6:17 left made it a six-point game at 33-27. Muskogee had a shot at making it a two-possession game after a steal on the ensuing Tahlequah possession by Jakayla Swanson. Her shot was blocked by Tahlequah’s 5-11 Cory Rainwater, her third of the game. Bianca McVay’s shot after the inbounds after the block was off the mark, and Talyn Dick’s 3 off the left wing started a 13-2 run that put the game out of reach.
Swanson had 12 points. McVay had 9 but all but two of those came in the fourth quarter.
Rainwater led Tahlequah with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Muskogee fell to 0-2 and into the consolation round on Friday against Ponca City (0-4), a 64-42 loser to McAlester.
