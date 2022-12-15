An early third-quarter surge by host Union sent Muskogee to a 59-42 loss on Thursday and into the holiday break with some homework to do.
“It was a tale of two halves,” said Muskogee coach Lou Dawkins. “I told them at the half we didn’t need to celebrate, we still had 16 minutes.”
Both teams exchanged early leads. Javian Webber’s 3 with 2:43 to go in the first quarter made it 6-5 MHS, then Kayden McGee scored on a pull-up jumper with 1:58 to go for an 8-7 Roughers’ advantage.
Union would regain the lead and hold it for much of the second quarter, which saw two ties before Jamarian Ficklin turned his steal at midcourt into a layup and a 19-17 lead with 1:27 to go in the half. It would be tied again before Wilkerson took a kick-out on the corner from Ficklin and drained a 3 at the buzzer to give Muskogee a 22-19 halftime lead in a game that saw several early lead changes.
Union (3-3) would take charge in the third, outscoring Muskogee 14-0 over the first 4:38 of the third until Zion Dedmon scored off a feed from Edward James out of a double-team to make it 33-24 with 3:22.
The Redhawks would roll it back up the other way, going up 20, 51-31, when Dalen Fuller took a feed from Cedric Dixon on an alley-oop dunk with 5:17 to go, part of his game-high 20 points.
Webber led the Roughers with 16 points, including four 3s, and Ficklin had 12 points.
“We’ve got to continue to understand every guy has their own role, some shooters, some slashers, some drivers. We’re over-dribbling too much, we’ve got to get the ball inside more,” Dawkins said. “And we’ve got to handle the ball better. If we were averaging 10 turnovers a game we’d be unbeaten. Every possession matters.”
Instead of being unbeaten, they’re 2-4. And those issues, he said, would be part of the focus of the work they’ll address during holiday practice time before returning in January.
“We need the practice time. It’s vital,” he said, noting the handful they had before tipping the season off last Thursday at Tahlequah. “We’re going to go in and have some film time where they can see the version of themselves out there and take that and compare to what they’re being taught.”
Dion Wilkerson had to sit a game due to a violation of team rules.
“I’m not only teaching the game but trying to build a culture to abide by,” said Dawkins.
Girls: Union 60, Muskogee 49
Jakayla Swanson led all scorers with almost half of Muskogee’s points — 24 for her on the night, but two second-half runs weren’t enough as the Lady Roughers fell to 1-4.
It was Union’s first win after starting 0-5.
Muskogee trailed 6-4 early and Union went on a 16-4 run to lead 22-8 at the end of one. The lead increased to 38-20 at the half.
That’s when the Lady Roughers mounted their first run, and while Swanson had most of the heavy lifting on the night, others started to contribute.
Capped by back-to-back baskets from Bianca McVay, the Lady Roughers got within 42-31 with just under four minutes left in the quarter. Union answered with an 11-0 response and McVay’s free throws with 6:59 to go ended the streak.
McVay finished with 14 points.
It was 55-41 when another small push came. Jaslynn Gandy’s 3 with 4:05 to play made it 11 again. Union’s Kennedi Barnes answered with her first basket of the game and Muskogee could never get it into single digits.
“We had situations there where we made those runs and needed to capitalize on some layups to get it even closer and didn’t,” said Muskogee coach Bryan Bunch.
Gandy hit her third 3 at the buzzer to match the closest the Lady Roughers would get in the final 3 1/2 quarters. She finished with nine points.
Muskogee goes into the holiday break now and Bunch said he welcomed the rest, but will use the time to get work in.
“We played four games the first week and then Jenks so hard (Tuesday) where we had the potential to win that game then come back two days later with another road game,” he said. “We need to get our legs back, and we’ll go work on fundamentals, rebounding and getting our defense where we’re supposed to play, and you know, just push the ball. We need to put everything together.”
