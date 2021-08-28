In the end, Travis Hill was glad his Muskogee debut wasn’t on the road.
And that wasn’t the only good thing he deducted from a 63-21 thrashing from the defending Class 6A champions of Arkansas, the Greenwood Bulldogs.
More on those later.
Greenwood not only wore the Roughers defense down, piling up 715 yards and doing it in 79 plays, 42 in the first half alone, but they had the officials dragging too, more than often beating them to the line of scrimmage in a hyper up-tempo attack.
“Over there, I’m sure their officials are right there with them,” he said. “They’re used to it.”
For Muskogee, it was a night for a few to just get used to varsity-level football.
That started with Jamarian Ficklin.
The first freshman starter at quarterback since 2012 and regardless of the final outcome, Ficklin absorbed the moment with the poise of a junior or senior. Down 28-0 early in the second quarter on four scores in four possessions, one set up by one of his two interceptions on the night, Ficklin avoided pressure and connected with senior Jayden Bell on a short comeback right at the line of scrimmage underneath coverage and Bell took it 64 yards for a score.
Greenwood running back Dylan Tucker scored his third TD of the half with 4:25 left, then Ficklin bounced back again, leading a 10-play, 80-yard march. He was 5-of-8 on the drive and connected with sophomore Anthony Watson for 15 yards and a first-and-goal at the 3, which Ficklin took over from that point with 1:03 to play.
Even the defense, riddled all night by the frantic pace, rose to the occasion in a bend but not break way after the Bulldogs set up shop at their own 35 after the kickoff. They got as close as the 5, but Deyonn Bowler batted down a pass at that point and a blowout had turned into a tale of two quarters.
But then two quick Bulldog scores in the third quarter had them reeling, and the knockout came when backup quarterback Slade Dean hit L.J. Robins with the second TD pass and reception for both. Dean relieved starter Hunter Houston, who went to the sidelines after a 25-of-32, 357-yard performance.
“I came in and told our guys at the half, your objective is to make it at least a two-possession game instead of three by the time we get to the fourth quarter and as an underdog, that’s where you want to be,” Hill said. “Then (Greenwood) got the two quick ones and I told them let’s get it back to 21. Then when they scored again, our emotions kind of turned there and that was disappointing.”
But then, those positives.
“You saw glimpses of what (Ficklin) and our offense can do and I’m a big believer in (Chris) Risenhoover,” Hill said, referring to his first-year offensive coordinator out of Stigler where he was the head coach of an electric offense for years, producing four All-Phoenix Large School Offensive Players of the Year.
Ficklin was 7-of-20 for 119 yards. Not great stats, but the intangible of keeping his composure under fire was definitely visible.
“It all came down to my trusting my team and knowing what I was doing making the right reads, I knew I could do this. I really had nerves, but it all loosened up after I took my first hit,” Ficklin said afterward.
“He’s got a ton of ability, no doubt about that,” Hill added. “At this point, that’s the least of my concerns.”
His biggest concern was the Roughers’ weakness against the run game — in all, 263 yards.
“We knew their perimeter game is as good as anyone around,” Hill said. “Bixby may be right there with them, they have a bigger weapon in the (Braylin) Pressley kid, but other than that, this team is as efficient as they come.”
And come they did against a defense minus senior linebacker Hunter Hess and senior safety Isaiah Givens. Hess is out for the year with a torn ACL. Givens is in concussion protocol for another week.
Givens was also part of the offensive stack denied Ficklin. The senior was one of two running backs out. Junior starter Brandon Tolbert was also out (ankle sprain). Also out, running back/receiver Walker Newton and perhaps the best lineman up front in tackle Vernon Pepiakitah.
Newton may return next week as might Pepiakitah. Otherwise, it’s another Arkansas firestorm in Bentonville West coming to Indian Bowl.
“We knew this was going to be a tough non-district run,” Hill said. “What we wanted to do is grow and get better. In some ways we did that tonight. We’re headed in the right direction. It’s about getting better and growing up in this period of time.”
Watson scored Muskogee’s final touchdown on a 12-yard run on a drive led by backup quarterback Jacob Jones. That followed a 32-yarder by Watson to set it up.
GREENWOOD, ARK. 63, MHS 21
GHS21141414—63
MHS01407—21
Scoring summary
First quarter
GHS-Dylan Tucker 1 run (Ben Moy kick), 10:14.
GHS-Krone Cameron 7 ru (Moy kick), 5:57.
GHS Dylan Tucker 2 run (Moy kick), 4:30.
Second quarter
GHS-Tucker 8 run (Moy kick), 11:19.
MHS-Jayden Bell 64 pass from Jamarian Ficklin (Skyleer Onebear kick), 10:30.
GHS-Hunter Houston 5 run (Moy kick), 4:25.
MHS-Ficklin 3 run (Onebear kick), 1:03.
Third quarter
GHS-Houston 9 run (Moy kick), 7:04.
GHS-LJ Robins 13 pass from Houston (Moy kick), 4:49.
Fourth quarter
GHS-Robins 20 pass from Slade Dean (Moy kick), 11:10.
MHS-Anthony Watson 12 run (Onebear kick), 8:45.
GHS-Slade Dean 7 run (Noy kick), 4:42.
TEAM STATS
GHSMHS
First Downs3111
Rushes-Yards38-26327-104
Passing Yards452149
Passes C-A-I32-41-010-22-2
Punts-Avg.1-346-40
Fumbles-Yards0-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-608-80
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Greenwood, Tucker, 12-95 (3 TD). Muskogee, Watson 5-32 (TD).
Passing: Greenwood, Houston 25-32-357-0 (TD). Muskogee, Ficklin 7-20-119-2 (TD).
Receiving: Greenwood, Kennon Aiden 6-139. Muskogee, Bell 4-87 (TD).
