By Mike Kays
TAHLEQUAH — Loss number two, lesson number two.
As was the case against Broken Arrow at home in the opener, Muskogee found itself out front and primed to knock off a ranked opponent here Friday night against Jenks in the semifinals of the Cherokee Businesses Tahlequah Invitational.
Benjamin Averitt’s hot hand starting late in the third quarter turned a game that Muskogee was up by eight. Averitt went on a roll at the end of the third and continued into the fourth and the Trojans defeated Muskogee 59-52 to advance to the finals Saturday.
Averitt, a 6-foot-6 forward, finished with 22 points, all in the second half, edging Javontae Campbell for high-point honors. Campbell, who had 27 points against Tahlequah in a first-round win here Thursday, finished Friday’s contest with 21.
The Rougher point guard was shut down until making two free throws with 5:28 until halftime, and drained his first basket off a drive with 3:15 to go after Jenks got its biggest lead of the half, 16-11.
Joseph Campbell slapped the ball away from a Trojan at midcourt and scored on a layup to make it a one-point game at 16-15. Javontae Campbell had a shot at the lead on the next possession but was whistled for a charge with 2:18 to go. He scored the final four points of the half, a drive with :50 left and two free throws with 20.4 left to put the Roughers up 19-18.
The Roughers continued the surge in the third.
Javontae Campbell’s free throws and drive started it. Keondre Johns followed with a drive and after Dylan Golightly’s under the basket layup for Jenks, Sam Himer’s 3 gave the Roughers a 28-20 lead with 5:52 to play in the third, a margin matched by Braylin Reed’s drive wth 3:40 to go.
That’s when Averitt took over.
Scoreless to that point, he had nine points the rest of the third, hitting a 3 to tie it with 1:30 to play. His putback to close the quarter made it 36-32. He would then score the first 10 of Jenks’ fourth quarter points.
The Trojans reached a 10-point lead at 50-40 with 4:27 to play on Seth Wilkins’ putback.
Muskogee coach Lynwood Wade put Reed on Averitt at that point and it slowed him somewhat, allowing his team to make one last push.
Javontae Campbell had a three-point play with 3:32 to go and a steal and layup by Bryce Duncan got Muskogee back within a possession at 50-47.with 3:05 to go, but no closer.
Wade was frustrated with missed free throws. Muskogee was 11-of-20.
“Our guys played hard but sometimes playing hard and fighting hard don’t equal wins,” Wade said. “Same thing with Broken Arrow. You have them down, you give up a lead and here it comes down to free throws.
“I thought we had great execution. I thought we took good shots. It’s just a mental thing and eventually we’ll get over the hump and once we do that, we should close out some of these close games.”
Himer had 11, with three 3s.
Chase Martin, son of Jenks coach Clay Martin, had 11 for the Trojans.
Muskogee (1-2) plays Bixby for third place at 5:30 Thursday. Jenks (3-0) will play Moore for the championship.
