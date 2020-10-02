SAND SPRINGS — Muskogee was right where it wanted to be going into halftime with its game with Sand Springs. A touchdown, momentum, and the ball to start the second half. Then it all fell apart.
Sand Springs’ Ty Pennington threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Sandites blew open a close game in the second half to win going away in front of a homecoming crowd, 45-14, Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
It was the district opener for the Roughers who fall to 0-4 and 0-1 in District 6A-II-2. Sand Springs improved to 4-1, 2-0.
“We had great practice this week and it showed in the first half,” said Muskogee head coach Rafe Watkins. “Then our lack of depth showed in the second half.”
Despite being its own worst enemy in the first half, Muskogee put together a late drive and cut the lead to 17-14 on a 1-yard by Isaiah Givens. The Roughers had all the momentum going into halftime and would be receiving the opening kickoff to start the second half.
Sand Springs kicker Greg Reed kicked a high, short kickoff that fell at the Muskogee 35. But no Rougher made and attempt to field or cover the ball and Sandite Brycen Peterman fell on it at the 30.
“We were at the top in the locker room at halftime,” Watkins said. “But you could just feel the air go out when we failed to field that kick. It wasn’t a slow leak either, it was all over the place. It was like a tourniquet that you couldn’t get tight enough.”
Sand Springs converted two fourth downs on the short drive. One coming when a Rougher defender jumped offside. Then Pennington scored on a 1-yard run to give the Sandites a 24-14 lead.
“We have to learn that when we get into situations like that, we have to keep on fighting,” Watkins said. “Regardless of how young or inexperienced you are, you have to quit making excuses.”
Givens, who finished with 129 yards rushing on 20 carries, was limited to just 14 yards on the ground in the second half. Muskogee as a team netted just three rushing yards.
The defense gave up a 60-yard touchdown pass from Pennington to Keaton Campbell. Most of that yardage came after missed tackles and Sand Springs built a 31-14 lead.
Walker Newton was finally able to connect consistently with the passing game on Muskogee’s next drive. Newton was four out of four for 70 yards including a 41-yard strike to Antonio Zapata that gave the Roughers a first and goal at the Sand Springs 7.
But Peterman made another big play stripping the ball and recovering it to end Muskogee’s scoring threat.
“We’ve got so many things to correct,” Watkins said. “The two fumbles were huge. I believe we would have scored on both drives.”
Muskogee was unable to move the ball offensively after that. Sand Springs, who left its starters in the entire contest, continued to put drives together.
Pennington connected with Jacob Blevins for 26 yards to increase its lead to 38-14 with 7:21 left. Blake Jones broke free for a 35-yard touchdown run with 1:22 remaining to make it 45-14.
“We’ll show up Saturday morning and watch film and get ready for Bartlesville,” Watkins said. “We’ll show them where they need to improve and see what happens.”
Pennington, who was accurate early, complete seven of eight passes for 66 yards on Sand Springs first possession. He then ran it in from one yard out to give the Sandites a 7-0 lead.
Two possessions later, Muskogee responded with a 93-yard scoring drive. Givens had runs of 16 and 27 yards to ignite the drive. Newton then found Jayden Bell open for a 43-yard pass to the Sand Springs 2. Brandon Tolbert ran it in from there to tie the game 7-7.
After Sand Springs took a 14-7 lead, Muskogee drove down the field. But turnovers reared their ugly head as Peterman recovered the first of his three fumbles to end the drive.
SAND SPRINGS 45, MUSKOGEE 14
Score by quarters
Muskogee 7 7 0 0—14
Sand Springs 7 10 14 14—45
Scoring summary
First quarter
SS – Ty Pennington 1 run (Zack Heinen kick) 7:13
MHS – Brandon Tolbert 2 run (Carter Stewart kick) 0:29
Second quarter
SS – Drake Fain 4 run (Heinen kick) 10:34
SS – FG, Heinen 28 (4:32)
MHS – Isaiah Givens 1 run (Skyler Onebear kick) 0:42
Third quarter
SS – Pennington 1 run (Heinen kick) 8:52
SS – Keaton Campbell 60 pass from Pennington (Heinen kick) 6:00
Fourth quarter
SS – Jacob Blevins 26 pass from Pennington (Heinen kick) 7:21
SS – Blake Jones 35 run (Heinen kick) 1:22
Team Stats
MHS SS
First downs 14 20
Rushes-yards 44-152 30-204
Passing yards 130 261
Passes 8-14-0 20-33-0
Fumbles-lost 4-3 1-1
Punts-average 4-26 2-38
Penalties-yards 6-36 3-30
Individual stats
Rushing: Muskogee, Isaiah Givens 20-129 TD; Sand Springs, Blake Jones 13-99 TD.
Passing: Muskogee, Walker Newton 7-11-0 122; Sand Springs, Ty Pennington 20-32-0 261 2TD.
Receiving: Muskogee, Antonio Zapata 4-61; Sand Springs, Ryan Shoemaker 7-96.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.