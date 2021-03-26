Keondre Johns and Bryce Duncan came up big in the Muskogee Track Classic on Friday at Indian Bowl on the boys side, while Jakayla Swanson, Deriayah Lee and the Muskogee girls sprint relay team joined them.
Johns won the 100-meter dash in 10.86 seconds, beating runner-up Jordan Drew of Tulsa Washington, next with a 11.15. Kennedy McGee gave the Roughers sixth in the event, 11.37.
Duncan, meanwhile, took first in the 400 in 53.59, besting runner-up Will Pickard of Bishop Kelley (53.84) for the top spot.
Swanson took first in the 200 (26.86), with Campbell Barta of Bartlesville second in 26.91. Rakiya Lang of Muskogee was fourth in 27.59. Swanson was also second in the 100 in 12.73 with Lang fifth in 12.96. Lang started and Swanson anchored the 400 relay with Mya Hickman and Alexis Nicholson in between, running a 50.87 to edge runner-up Owasso (50.92).
Lee was first in the 300 hurdles in 50.80, edging out Olivia Miles of Bishop Kelley’s 51.10. The Roughers’ Lahryssa Peters was fourth in 55.28.
Muskogee boys took third in the 400 relay (43.63), third in the 800 relay (1:33.33) and sixth in the 1,600 relay (3:42.48). Kayden McGee was fifth in the 110 hurdles in 17.32. Michael Vann was seventh in the 200 (23.68).
The girls 800 relay was second in 1:50.16. Ashlen Freeman took third in the long jump in 14-4 and third in the high jump (4-10).
