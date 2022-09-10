MIDWEST CITY — The Muskogee Roughers unveiled a new offensive weapon Friday night — the running of sophomore quarterback Jamarian Ficklin — and then held on with a key interception by Jayden Bell to knock off Class 5A’s seventh-ranked Carl Albert Titans 35-28 at Gary Rose Stadium.
Ficklin, who had rushed only six times in the Roughers first two games, carried 18 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
“Last Sunday when we were game planning (offensive coordinator Chris) Risenhoover asked how much I wanted to run the quarterback and I said whatever we need to do to win,” said Roughers head coach Travis Hill. “We knew he had that capability, and now everyone else does too.”
Ficklin, nicknamed “Byrd,” also lit up the Carl Albert secondary hitting 25-of-35 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns. But the Titans showed their championship character by driving 64 yards in 10 plays to cut it to 35-28 with 1:55 left. They then recovered the onsides kick at the Muskogee 46. One play moved them to the 31 when Bell picked off a Kash Ferris pass with 1:35 left to secure the win.
With the victory the Roughers are 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2019.
“We purposely scheduled this game to play a tradition-strong team to prepare for district play. We set ourselves up nice in the first two games and the kids responded well tonight,” said Hill.
Muskogee got on the board on their first possession driving 94-yard, 12 play drive with Ficklin hitting Kayden McGee on a 38-yard strike. But the Titans, winners of 16 state football championships, using the running of junior Xavier Robinson to go 63 yards on seven plays with Ferris hitting Tashawn James on a 31-yard pass to knot the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter.
Ficklin was intercepted on the next possession and the Titans (1-2) turned the turnover into seven points on a 13-yard Robinson run to take their only lead of the night at 14-7. But the Roughers went to the air to score twice in the quarte ron passes of 12 yards to McGee and 46 yards to Bell to grab a 21-14 lead at intermission.
Muskogee took the second half kickoff and went 65 yards in seven plays with Ficklin carrying the final yard for the score to go up by two touchdowns. Carl Albert scored to cut the lead back to seven, but it looked like the Roughers had the game in hand after driving 66 yards to score on a Ficklin 5-yard run to make it 35-21 with 4:41 play.
Ficklin’s running ability sparked what so far has been a lackluster rushing attack and set up the short passing game for the Roughers. Bell led the receiving corps with seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown while McGee had seven grabs for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
The Roughers are off next week before opening district play in two weeks at Sand Springs.
