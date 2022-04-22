The two best 300-meter hurdlers in Class 6A squared off again Friday at the John Jacobs Invitational meet at the University of Oklahoma.
They’re now even at one.
Muskogee junior De’Riayah Lee pulled even with Union’s Kyndall Hicks, posting a 45.86 for a one-tenth of a second win.
A week ago at Broken Arrow, running a 45-flat for a personal best, Lee was second to Hicks, who turned in a 44.70.
Roughers coach Craig Perry hoped to see how they shaped up against the west side in this meet, and it’s clear it’s a two-girl show for now. Victoria Wright of Edmond North was the closest at 47.31, taking third.
Perry wasn’t concerned about the time being slightly behind what had been a streak of shortened times amid four victories up until being edged a week ago.
“Sometimes you take a slight step back. It’s sometimes more about the competition you’re against than it is the clock,” he said. “She matched up with her, got out a little better. Kyndall was coming toward the end but De’Riayah was able to hold her off.
“We’ll see her at conference, we’ll see her at regionals, and hopefully, again, at state.”
Lee thought she had a slightly stronger wind, and a better time.
“I thought I ran faster than that,” she said. “I really want to work to get down into the 43s, even 42s. I’ve got my senior year too. But it’s all about getting it done at state.
“Yet I won’t lie. Finishing first today felt good.”
Also, the girls 400 relay team set a school record with a 48.64 on Friday. The top two ranked quartets were ahead of them, led by Westmoore’s 47.87. Edmond Memorial was second at 48.04.
Running for the Roughers were Rakiya Lang, Jenee Coleman, Jayda Wordlow and Alexis Nicholson.
“We’re sure we’ve never had a time under 49,” Perry said. “We were right there with the two best.”
Muskogee had a solid showing on the boys side in that event. Jayden Swanson, Kennedy McGee, Ayden Kemp and Jamarian Ficklin ran it in 43.78. Union won at 42.59.
McGee was also fourth in the 100 (11.05) and fifth in the 200 (22.69).
The girls’ 800 relay was sixth in 1:46.59. Westmoore won in 1:42.58.
