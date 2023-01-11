Malaysia Burton and the rest of the Muskogee High basketball girls finally got their time in the new Rougher Village arena on Wednesday.
One thing that caught her attention in the shiny new facility appeared to be lights on the sides of seats. Others noticed it too.
Alas, it was an optical illusion from the lighting above that seems to compliment the lights adorning the aisles between seat sections.
But at least it will all be somewhat familiar when the Roughers and Lady Roughers play their 2022-23 home openers on Friday night, the difference from Wednesday’s exposure being an expected capacity crowd of basketball fans mixed with a few curiosity seekers as the second of the two new athletic stages at the school becomes open for business.
So Wednesday was a time to not only get acclimated to the surroundings, but prepare for Broken Arrow.
“We aren’t as familiar with the goals, so in a way it’s like a road game, but that’s all we’ve known so far is road games,” said Bryan Bunch, Muskogee’s first-year head girls coach as a 10-game road slate ended with a win at Bartlesville on Tuesday.
The boys had their first practice in the new digs on Monday.
“The players were in awe. Smiles from ear to ear,” said Lou Dawkins, who is also in his first season at the helm.
Burton’s favorite thing? “The video screens at both ends of the floor and the logos on the sides,” she said.
The video screens split each scoreboard, located on both ends, which will include running totals of in-game players points and fouls. The Rougher dog logos loom large in two corners of the court.
Count those logos as Jamarian Ficklin’s favorite part of the basketball venue — although everything is to his liking, including those facilities for football he wasn’t able to use during football season due to the fieldhouse still being finished.
“It’s really beautiful,” he said. “The training room is amazing, the weight room is amazing, the locker rooms are amazing, even the visitor locker rooms. It’s all good. It’s all worth the money it cost to have it and it’s really something to be proud of.”
Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall sat in one of the 1,750 chair-back seats on Wednesday, watching practice.
“We want our kids to be proud of this, to stick their chests out and be happy with what they have here,” he said.
Asked what his favorite characteristic of the fieldhouse was, Mendenhall mentioned overall design.
“I don’t know of any other facility in the state that has a varsity club area where you can see football out one side of glass and out this end, the basketball arena,” he said. “Another thing is the Rougher spirit store that’ll be staffed every day to come buy spirit wear and other items. I think that’s going to be another element unique to what we have.”
Jason Parker, athletic director, mentioned the commitment to branding — be it on the sports murals on the entry walls, the floor, scoreboard or in dressing rooms, weight rooms, you name it — as something that stands out to him.
“You know where you’re at when you’re here,” he said.
It’s a tough host role to play Friday as both local teams will enter the night at 3-7.
On the other side, Broken Arrow boys moved up to No. 1 in the latest OSSAA rankings and are 9-0 overall. All their wins have been by double digits except for a five-point win over Worcester North (Mass.) in holiday tournament play in Orlando, Fla., and then Tuesday’s 54-50 win against Owasso.
The BA girls are 5-5 but have won three of their last four games, the only loss being to Tulsa Washington in the finals of the Bartlesville Tourney. But the MHS girls have won back-to-back games for the first time with Tuesday’s win at Bartlesville.
“It’s good to come home, but it’s also good to come home with some confidence in how we’re playing,” said Bunch.
The boys will get their second practice in the facility on Thursday, and thus an added day to get familiar with it.
“The rims are steady — the ball comes straight off, whereas where we were (at Ron Milam Gymnasium), they were flimsy. Whenever the ball hit the rim would bounce down and shoot back up.”
The games Friday bring to an end a 50-year run inside Ron Milam Gymnasium, named after the former Rougher who was among those who died in the 9/11 terror attack on the Pentagon. It will remain in use for other activities.
Dawkins, obviously with the tougher of the two assignments, is looking for growth from his young team.
“We’ve still got a lot to learn as a group, but I anticipate a sell-out type of atmosphere and I hope the energy inspires us to play the kind of team ball that will help us succeed,” he said.
Game times are 6:30 p.m. girls and 8 p.m. boys. Cash-only tickets ($10 reserved, $7 general admission, students and seniors $5) are available at the door.
