TAHLEQUAH — Lynwood Wade’s strategy for battling COVID-19 is paying off, even if the Muskogee boys basketball coach cut it a little close with it Thursday.
Wade and team walked in the door of the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center with 7:20 showing on the scoreboard clock until the 1:30 p.m. tipoff. But it didn’t take his team’s offense long to heat up in what became a 96-45 first-round win over the McAlester Buffaloes in the Tahlequah Invitational.
“I wasn’t worried about it. I just want 10 minutes to warm up when we get there,” he said, just hours after learning the Sand Springs boys squads were canceling next Tuesday's home opener at Ron Milam Gymnasium due to COVID issues. “We don’t want to be in the stands long, we want to keep them healthy and safe and it’s something we’ve had to battle.”
Health and safety aside, the shooting most definitely showed up on time, and stuck around.
The Roughers, now 2-0 on the season, drained seven 3s on McAlester in the first quarter in racing to a 28-11 lead. Xavier Brown, who had five 3s in all of Tuesday’s win against Sapulpa, matched that early in the second after draining four treys in the first eight minutes.
Brown had 16 points in the first quarter and 24 at the half. He finished with 32.
“As soon as I knocked down the first two I was feeling like I couldn’t miss,” said Brown.
JaVontae Campbell had 12 points, nine in the third quarter as Muskogee increased the lead to 76-38. The Roughers got good bench scoring as well. Joseph Campbell had eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter. Ty Williams also had 10 points off the bench.
It was the most points by Muskogee in a game since a 102-75 win over Skiatook on Jan. 26, 2007. The last time they topped 90 came in the 2016-17 season.
“It’s just a carry over from the Sapulpa game,” said Wade of the 70-48 outcome. “They came out with high energy, executing at a high level and knocking down open shots, whether it was Xavier or Javontae or whomever. Just like Tuesday it was a collective effort, from night to night I think it’ll be different guy. Javontae was the lead guy last game (25 points).
“Right now we’re playing unselfish basketball and I’m proud of them.”
Samuel Tiner, a 6-foot-3 junior, came off the bench to collect nine rebounds, six in the fourth.
Muskogee gets Tahlequah at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. A win gets them to the 7:30 final on Saturday.
Girls
Muskogee 82, Sallisaw 21
They should all be this easy.
Muskogee (1-1) went up 12-0 before Sallisaw scored late in the first quarter. That wasn’t near the worst of it for the Black Diamonds.
The Lady Roughers pressed them into oblivion in the second quarter while heating up offensively. Thirteen turnovers, 11 of which were forced, helped lead to what became a 36-point quarter, 75 percent (15-of-20) shooting and perfect runs by Tea Myers, Denym Sanders and Akira Eubanks, all 3-for-3 from the field. Joycelynn Haley-Gaines had the last of the steals and her layup capped the half at 48-7 in favor of MHS.
“I wanted to come out and compete at a high level and I think we got that accomplished today,” said MHS coach Jeremy Ford. “I was proud of our defense playing hard. We still got some things to work on and we’ll face a tough team tomorrow.”
Ford emptied the bench early in the third but the onslaught continued, minus the full-court pressure. The lead drew to 72-15 on Talaiyah Andrews’ basket to end the third.
Myers had 12, Bianca McVay 11, Eubanks had 11 and Sanders 9. Andrews off the bench scored 10.
Muskogee gets Harding Charter at 3 p.m. Friday. A win and it’s the 6 p.m. championship game Saturday.
