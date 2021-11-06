It was a bittersweet night for the Muskogee Roughers as the curtain came down on both the football season and the venerable Indian Bowl stadium that has hosted games the last 82 years.
Muskogee turned the ball over on their first two possessions of the game and the Ponca City Wildcats turned both into touchdowns as they held off the Roughers 35-28 Friday night.
Down 14-0 late in the first quarter, Muskogee fought its way back, even taking the lead at one point. But the Rougher defense just did not have an answer for the pounding Wildcat rushing attack led by junior running back Blake Bristow, who carried 39 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns.
“Ponca City knew the one thing we haven’t been able to do is stop the run and they punished us with it all night long,” said Rougher head coach Travis Hill. “Even when we got back on top, we couldn’t stop them.”
On the Roughers opening possession Muskogee drove to the Wildcat 35-yard line before quarterback Jamarian Ficklin was intercepted. Starting at their own 30, Ponca City promptly drove 70 yards in 11 plays to go up 7-0. The Roughers fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Wildcats made them pay with a 42-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard Bristow touchdown run to make it 14-0.
The Muskogee offense finally got on track as Ficklin hit Jayden Bell on a 26-yard scoring toss capping a 67-yard drive to cut the Wildcat lead in half. But Ponca City stormed right back on a 60-yard drive with Bristow rolling the final 18 yards. A two-point conversion failed, and it was 20-7.
The teams exchanged punts and Muskogee put together a stellar 94-yard drive mostly on the arm of Ficklin, who passed for 331 yards and three touchdowns, with the freshman quarterback hitting Isaiah Givens on an 11-yard strike to pull back to within a touchdown. The Roughers got the ball back late in the first half and drove from their own 45 to the Wildcat 15 but a 32-yard field goal attempt by Skyleer Onebear was off the mark and it was 20-14 at halftime.
Walker Newton intercepted a Wildcat pass to open the third quarter and the Rougher offense made another impressive drive of 80 yards culminating in a Ficklin-to-Anthony Watson 28 yard pass and run and the Roughers went on top for the first time 21-20 late in the third quarter.
But again, the Muskogee defense could not make a stop. The Wildcats scored twice sandwiched around a Rougher three-and-out to grab a 35-21 lead.
With 2:41 to play in the game, the Muskogee offense sput together a 69-yard, eight play drive scoring on a Ficklin pass to Kayden McGee to make it a one possession game with 1:19 left.
But Muskogee’s onside kick was covered by the Wildcats, and they ran out the clock and the season. For Ponca City (4-6, 3-4) it was their first victory over the Roughers (2-8, 2-5 District 6AII-2) since 1968 ending a Muskogee nine-game win streak in the series.
“There were some high moments and some frustrating moments as I look back over the season and tonight was one of those frustrating moments,” said Hill.
“I think If we had come out with a win tonight, we would have taken a positive note into the off-season. ... So we’ll hit the weight room and get ready for all of the changes that are coming for Muskogee football as we move to the new stadium with a year of experience behind our youngsters.”
