Muskogee’s DeRiayah Lee was close. But the year isn’t done.
Lee, who has battled Union’s Kyndall Hicks even through two meets this year in what is clearly a two-girl battle in the 300-meter hurdles, ran it in 44.96 seconds on Saturday at Jenks. Hicks ran 44.91. The two have been ranked well ahead of the field all year and will head to Ardmore next week for one final battle.
Lee won’t be alone in green.
Rakiya Lang, Jenee Coleman, Jayda Wordlow and Alexis Nicholson ran the 800 relay in 1:43.72. Jenks was the winner in 1:41.88. That group also took third in the 400 relay in 49.01.
Lee was also third in the 100 hurdles, finishing in 16.07 — behind Hicks’ winning time of 15.03.
Muskogee’s Kennedy McGee was third in the 100 at 10.76. Jayden Rowe of Union won in 10.47.
The Roughers may also add some at-large entries depending on other regional showings. Two of those include Jayden Swanson, Kennedy McGee, Jamarian Ficklin and Kayden McGee in the 800 relay, where they were fourth at 1:31.50. Also, Ayden Kemp was fourth in the 300 hurdles. Those at-large entries will be made official by Monday.
