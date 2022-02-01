It was another oh-so-close disappointment for the Muskogee Roughers Tuesday night as they fell to the Bartlesville Bruins 62-56 at Ron D. Milam Memorial Fieldhouse.
The Roughers now stand at 4-8 on the season with six of those losses being by seven points or less including a pair of overtime losses. But unlike some of those losses where Muskogee has had the lead late and lost it, this was a game where they had to battle from behind all night but could never quite get over the hump to pull it out.
“It was a weird night,” said Rougher coach Lynwood Wade. “Usually we’re the aggressive ones that grab the 50-50 balls but tonight they just didn’t come our way. We didn’t shoot the ball well from the 3-point area (3-of-22) and we did a pretty good job defensively except on number 10 who got loose on us and had a pretty good night.”
Indeed he did. David Castillo, ranked by ESPN as the 11th best sophomore in the country, poured in 35 points for the Bruins (11-6) including 6-of-8 free throws down the stretch while teammate Kent Girard added 12 points.
Bartlesville took the lead out of the gate and led 19-12 after the first quarter. The Bruins maintained the margin until the 2:30 minute mark of the second quarter when the Roughers made a move with a 7-0 run to take a brief 27-26 lead before the visitors got the last two points of the quarter to go back up one at the break.
Muskogee got the lead back one more time with the first bucket of the third quarter before Bartlesville ran off 10 unanswered points over the next two minutes to go up by nine. The Bruins would stretch the lead to 13 with five minutes to play before the Roughers would make their final run.
With the help of an aggressive defense, the Bruins turned the ball over five straight trips down the floor and Muskogee went on an 8-2 run to get within seven at 57-50 with 1:40 to play.
A free throw and a trey by Javontae “Soup” Campbell, who led Muskogee with 24 points, cut the margin to four with 45 seconds left. But the Bruins would close it out with a free throw by Castillo and two by Dayton McCall with 16 seconds left.
“Our guys just don’t quit,” said Wade. “Being down, shots not falling, Javontae had a slow start, but they never quit and gave 100 percent effort and that’s all you can ask of them.”
Girls: Muskogee 54, Bartlesville 43
The Lady Roughers ended a seven-game losing streak with the victory to make their record 2-9 on the year while the Lady Bruins fell to 4-14.
Muskogee got out to a quick start with junior Jakayla Swanson scoring eight of her 18 points in the first quarter to help move the Lady Roughers to a 13-3 advantage. They upped the advantage in the second quarter with an 8-0 run that gave them a 28-12 lead with just over a minute to play before Bartlesville got the last four points of the quarter to make it 28-16 at intermission.
But with the help of a handful of Muskogee turnovers, the Bruins made a run of their own, outscoring the Lady Roughers 15-1 to grab a brief 31-29 lead before Muskogee scored seven unanswered points to end the quarter and retake the lead at 36-31.
“You’ve got to give them credit for that run. They made shots and we didn’t handle the ball very well during that stretch,” said Muskogee coach Jeremy Ford.
A 3-pointer by game high scorer Bianca McVay who had 26 points stretched Muskogee’s lead to six. A free throw, a bucket by McVay and a pair of free throws by Malaysia Burton upped the margin to eight which the Bruins ultimately cut to five on a bucket with 2:12 to play by their leading scorer, Kate Gronigan, who had 17 points.
But free-throw shooting proved to the difference in the game particularly down the stretch as McVay hit 6-for-6 from the line in the final 1:07 to capture the win. As a team Muskogee was a solid 19-of-23 from the line while Bartlesville was 11-of-18.
“We stress mental toughness and I think we showed that after their run and came back to win it,” said Ford.
Muskogee is scheduled to play at Broken Arrow Friday weather permitting with a possible make up on Saturday if the game is postponed but all is subject to weather.
