Muskogee junior Ty Williams received yet another offer for his football future.
This one falls within the Sooner state.
Williams tweeted Monday night, "Blessed to be Blessed to receive my 15th offer from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY #gopokes"
OSU's offer joins those of Colorado, Louisville, Arkansas,Texas State and Texas-San Antonio this month and North Texas, Tulsa, Missouri, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Arkansas State and Kansas in all. Williams made a visit to junior day visit to Missouri but had a trip to Kansas canceled.
Williams, who also plays quarterback, had nine interceptions at safety last season for MHS.
In a story that ran last week in the Phoenix, MHS head coach Rafe Watkins said the list would grow and added, "I look for OU and OSU to pull the trigger at any time, and Texas A&M is showing some interest. But even if it stopped today, he already has some great offers.”
It hasn't stopped.
