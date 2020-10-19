As its streak without a win continues, Muskogee’s stretch run through the best of District 6AII-2 was about ways to improve and build a youth movement with a eye toward next season.
That’s still all in play, but by Tuesday morning, a strange bonus element may be added to that road:
Preparation for the postseason.
In a season of the bizarre due to COVID-19 cancellations and schedule scrambles by schools, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association is expected Tuesday after a zoom meeting with school officials to open the playoffs to all comers.
As it stands at the moment, that would mean Muskogee, as the last-place team in 6AII-2, would play the 6AII-1 champion, which at the moment looks to be Stillwater. There still exists the intent of a Tuesday make-up contest at Indian Bowl with Putnam City West, which like Muskogee is winless in district but with two postponed district games. Without a makeup there, if both fail to win any games the next three weeks, the Roughers would finish last, a half-game behind PC West.
When he got wind of the possibility last week, Muskogee head coach Rafe Watkins said he polled his team on whether they would want to opt in or opt out and they all wanted to play if offered the chance.
“That’s going to ultimately be decided at a higher level in our administration, but I wanted to share it with them,” he said.
He does have mixed feelings on the concept though. Football and soccer have long had playoff formats that send the top four teams from each district to the postseason while the other sports, while in varying district formats, send everyone for at least one game.
“On one hand, I look at it as another week to work with our kids, but I’ve also been one of those who has always said I don’t think an 0-22 basketball or baseball team should keep on playing,” Watkins said. “So if I feel that way, should an 0-10 or 0-9 or 1-9 team go in football?
“If they tell us we’re going, we’ll go. It’s another week with your kids, it’s a playoff environment and we’ll have a five-year run of experience to build on. But, let’s hope this is a one-year deal.”
Going into Friday’s home contest with Bixby, the top-ranked and defending 6AII champs:
• Watkins was encouraged by the strides his team took in the 26-10 loss to Choctaw that saw Muskogee down 14-10 at the half, after missing touchdown scoring opportunities on its first two possessions. A high punt snap gave them four plays inside the 5 in which they were held out of the end zone on, and then getting a first-and-goal at the 9 after a pass from Walker Newton to Antonio Zapata for 52 yards, they were denied on three downs and a fourth down field goal attempt was blocked.
The first possession was particularly disappointing, he said, because the line wasn’t coming off the ball hard. He thought part of that was a bad game coming off the Bartlesville loss and a lack of confidence.
“I know our line coaches were disappointed we did not come off the ball hard on that first drive,” he said. “But then we started to make plays and blow people off the ball. You preach to them that they’re capable, but they sometimes still have to go out there and execute before they believe it.”
• The defense drew praise from Watkins. “Best overall game yet, especially tackling. We were flying around and like I tell them when we’re flying around you make breaks,” he said.
The head coach singled out nose tackle LaShawn Manns, selected by the staff as the Roughers’ defensive player of the game. Manns, who had 12 tackles coming into the contest, finished the night with eight. He started there in a 4-3 early and resumed it after Colby Cagle injured his knee while in that spot in a 3-4 alignment.
“When we shifted from a 4-3 to a 3-4 you really need to have a head-up nose who demands double-teams,” Watkins said. “We’ve got him stunting and moving around now because he hasn’t got the size to do double-teams with. He’s got good quickness. He’s not going to bat a lot of balls down, but he plays hard and he did just that Thursday night.”
• Bixby senior Mason Williams is in his third year as a starter at quarterback. He has 1,422 yards passing. He threw for 423 and five touchdowns in last season’s 63-21 win that determined the 6AII-2 champion in week 10. Two TD receptions each went to the Presley brothers, Brennan (now at OSU) and Braylin, a junior who has 852 yards rushing and 13 TDs in six games as well as seven touchdowns receiving on 397 yards.
“The key to their success in in their scheme. They go fast, they keep you in your base defense and as long as they do that they’re able to figure it out.,” Watkins said. “We have to be sound. We have to come up and tackle. If we miss Presley, we don’t have anyone to catch him.”
More than the offense that defines this particular Bixby team, Watkins said, is their defensive contributions. “They just swarm the ball and play hard,” he said. “With their numbers, they can go equally two- to three-deep at each position. If you have someone pushing you at your position all the time, you’re making yourself better at practice.”
• Bixby beat Choctaw 24-13 the week before Muskogee played the Yellowjackets. Outside of a 42-35 non-district win over Jenks, it’s the closest anyone has come to the Spartans this year.
The key to Choctaw staying as close as it did was ball-control to keep the Bixby offense off the field. That puts extra pressure on a young quarterback. And, as Watkins notes, Newton was expected to get a year of JV reps as a sophomore but was thrust into action after being deemed the better of two backup options to Ty Williams, who has basically been out the entire season with a torn hamstring.
“Bixby is going to come at you 100 mph, but Newton has been there already against Bentonville West and against Coweta,” he said. “This is a character-building kind of game. The thing I’ve liked most about him so far is that he cares. He wants to do well. He came up several times last week looking for instructions.
“Does he have a long way to go? Yes, but there’s no doubt in my mind he’s giving his best, he wants to do better, he wants to learn and he’s working hard.”
• Antonio Zapata got the team offensive honors in defeat. He had three catches for 91 yards last week.
• Friday is Hall of Fame induction night. Keith Coleman, Angie Hillmon, Shonika Breedlove, Rusty Bradley, Dawaylon Barnes, Phillip Givens and Tim Brewer are those to be presented as the Class of 2020 at halftime.
