Muskogee has seen all of Arkansas football it probably wants to see this season.
At 0-3 with the only close encounter the 21-13 loss to Bentonville West sandwiched around losses to Greenwood and Rogers totaling 119-33, Muskogee has two weeks before seeing its first Oklahoma team which will also represent its first district contest, a road matchup at Putnam City West a week from Friday.
For now, though, the team Roughers head coach Travis Hill wants to see most is his own.
“We’ve proven we can do all sorts of stuff on the field but we haven’t proven any consistency and that’s what we’re looking for this week as we work on ourselves,” Hill said. “We need a week to reflect, and where we’re weak, we’ve got to improve.”
And much of that involves repetition.
“We had a great start today and that’s what we’ll do the next four days, are reps,” he said. “We’ll get better, we will. We’re just so young and inconsistent right now and we haven’t become good at anything. So we’re working on the same stuff we’ve been working on. Every rep a kid can get, that’s great.”
“We’re getting this group to play above and beyond their years,” Hill said. “Bottom line, that’s what we have to do.”
Of the primary skill guys on offense, only two are seniors — Jayden Bell and also Isaiah Givens, who just returned last week from a concussion. Sophomore Anthony Watson has played out of his original tight end position in a couple games, but even so had moments to shine at running back. Then you have freshmen Jamarian Ficklin at quarterback starting in all three games and Latavion Johnson at running back starting in the opener and getting action in the two other games.
Walker Newton is due back in two weeks and can be used as a receiver, H-back or running back. Brandon Tolbert is practicing again but is not yet 100 percent with a high ankle sprain.
“We’ve got playmakers there,” Hill said. “I don’t know if any one of them can take it over and go with it. But at the same time, collectively, they’re all capable and can cause people problems.”
Between injuries and all, some have gotten more reps than they would have and others still not enough. In all, last week, freshman and sophomores made up five defensive positions and four offensive.
That’s what this week is about, though, as Hill pointed out.
Next week is Putnam West, which like Muskogee went winless in shortened seasons a year ago, shortened in part because they never met due to COVID-19 protocols.
Whatever progress Muskogee makes this week is critical in launching into district play against a team that would represent a critical early stumble should that occur.
“There’s no sugar-coating it. They’re not the best team in the district and neither are we,” Hill said. “We’ve got to go win football games and before we go any further we’ve got to win the first. That one would be a pretty good one to win.”
Having seen some of the best Arkansas has to offer, Hill sees Greenwood as a good bet to win their @th state championship and defend last year’s title in the process.
“Rogers was a little better than we thought they were,” he said. “Anytime you have a quarterback, receiver and running back of that caliber and you stay healthy there, you’re going to have a good season.”
Joshua Shepard, who had 402 yards and six touchdowns in a 51-40 win over Siloam Springs, was contained by MHS. While the Roughers did that, quarterback Noah Goodshield was 13 of 16 for 213 yards and five touchdowns and Kade Seldomridge caught three of those. All of those came on the Mounties’ five possessions in the first half. Rogers added two more on an interception and punt return, also in the first half, and led 49-6 at the half.
