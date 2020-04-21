Jason Sexton is leaving Muskogee to become head football coach at Shawnee.
Shawnee Public Schools made the announcement Tuesday on its website.
It ends a three-season stint for Sexton at Muskogee. He had previously been with the Midwest City program 14 seasons. He was also over the Roughers' powerlifting program.
Sexton did not return messages.
Earlier this off-season, Muskogee re-hired Travis Hill as assistant head coach. He left for Broken Arrow after having served as defensive coordinator under Rafe Watkins. Sexton took his place.
Sexton replaces Billy Brown.
The Roughers lost in a controversial finish last season at Shawnee. The Wolves will not face Muskogee next season, having dropped to Class 5A for 2020 and 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.