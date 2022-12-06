Muskogee’s collective group hasn’t been in the gym too long, thanks to a highly successful football season. And the Roughers had just one regular back from a near-miss of a state tournament berth.
The lack of an offensive rhythm showed Tuesday night, and the Roughers lost in new head coach Lou Dawkins’ debut, 38-30 at Sand Springs.
Five from football have given the Roughers just five full practices, and it showed.
Trailing 21-17 at the half, the Roughers got it to two twice early, both on baskets by Bryce Thornton. Thornton’s second shot made it 23-21 with 6:08 to go.
Outside of a free throw by Dion Wilkerson, Muskogee didn’t hit another basket until Wilkerson answered again with 3:58 to go in the game — a span of 10 minutes and 10 seconds — making it 34-24.
Ball-handling woes played a part as well.
“Nobody will win with 27 turnovers, most of those unforced,” said Dawkins. “We were 0-for-7 from 3-point range in the second half. We didn’t get the ball to our bigs inside at all. Our guards have got to start seeing the floor better and being stronger and more physical with the ball.”
Jamarian Ficklin hit a pair of free throws with 1:24 to get it under double digits. Wilkerson had a putback with under a minute to play and Martell Bolden’s free throws with 17.5 ended the scoring.
Thornton led with 12 points.
“We’re lacking a lot in experience and we’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Dawkins, whose team will next play Tahlequah at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Tahlequah Invitational.
Girls: Sand Springs 56, MHS 46
The Bryan Bunch era began on the road Tuesday for Muskogee, and the Sandites, under one-time MHS boys coach Josh Berry, got started with a win following a state tournament season in 2021.
Muskogee led 5-2 on a basket by Jakayla Swanson but was outscored 19-3 to fall behind 21-8 early in the second quarter on a 3 by Kavri Wilson. The Roughers rallied, getting as close as one (21-20) on a 3 by NyAsia Ivy with 3:48 to go until halftime.
The Sandites had an answer, embarking on a 14-0 run before Malaysia Burton’s basket in the closing seconds took the two teams into halftime with the Lady Roughers down 35-22.
They wouldn’t get any closer than 11 in the third.
Jaykayla Swanson’s basket in the final seconds brought it to the final 10-point margin.
“Mistakes at key times. We’ve got to finish the shots we’re supposed to finish and make the shots we’re supposed to make,” Bunch said. “I think we fought hard, but there were times we didn’t execute, didn’t take our time, tried to rush things. We’ve got to be able to execute and handle adversity, but we’ll grow and I think we’ll be all right.”
Swanson wound up with 17 points, 10 in the second half. Bianca McVay had 14 points. No other Lady Rougher had more than four points.
Wilson led all scorers with 23 points. Hailey Jackson had 14.
Muskogee will face Tahlequah at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Tahlequah Invitational.
