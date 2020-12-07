Muskogee High basketball will open the season on Tuesday at Sapulpa High School.
Sapulpa is limiting ticket sales for Muskogee fans to 100. Tickets will only be available at the gate and fans must have a voucher to purchase a ticket at the gate.
A voucher is not a ticket, but only a right to buy a ticket at the gate. Anyone without a voucher will not be allowed to purchase a ticket at the game.
Vouchers can be picked up in the Muskogee Athletic Office today from 8-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.
Patrons may also call the Athletic Office to reserve vouchers. Vouchers will be limited to a maximum of four per person. OCA/OSSAA passes will also be accepted at the gate.
The Roughers and Lady Roughers varsity squads will play in the Tahlequah Tournament later this week then open the home portion of the season next Tuesday against Sand Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.