MIDWEST CITY — For almost a full half the Muskogee Roughers hung tight with third-ranked Midwest City.
But the Bomber defense made the Roughers pay for errant passes, the Muskogee offense struggled in the red zone, and the Bombers ended the Roughers’ season with a 39-0 win in the opening round of the Class 6A-II playoffs at Rose Field.
The loss left the Roughers winless in the injury and pandemic-racked 2020 football campaign at 0-7.
“I thought the defense played reasonably well tonight at times. We shot ourselves in the foot on offense giving up a pair of pick-sixes and a safety, but I was proud of the effort that the team gave,” said Rougher head coach Rafe Watkins.
After an opening three-and-out by the Roughers, the Bombers mounted a 59-yard drive that took 14 plays and over five minutes to score on a 1-yard run by sophomore quarterback DeAngelo Irving to make it 7-0. Later in the quarter the Roughers had a high snap on a punt sail out of the end zone for a safety to make it 9-0.
But in the final three minutes of the first half, the wheels began coming off for the Muskogee offense.
Quarterback Walker Newton threw an interception that was returned to the Muskogee 35-yard line and three plays later Irving found Andre Miles open in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown. Two plays later Newton threw a pick-six that was picked off by defensive back Brandon Wright to up the count to 23-0.
Muskogee got the ball into the red zone twice in the first half but couldn’t get inside the 10 on either occasion.
After Midwest City muffed the second-half kickoff and it was recovered by Seneca Collins at the 20-yard line, the Roughers had to settle for a 33-yard field goal that was no good. Two plays later, Bombers senior running back Kristshawn Friday broke loose on a 62-yard touchdown run to make it 29-0.
Midwest City added on two more tallies with a 50-yard pick-six by Artez Young and a 28-yard field goal by Elijah Escobar.
The loss put an exclamation point on a season that saw three key returning starters injured early, leaving a young, inexperienced crew to fill the gap. OSU commit Ty Williams, who was injured in preseason did play at a receiver spot against the Bombers and had one catch for two yards.
“We can’t get to the off-season quick enough and spend time with all of these young players,” said Watkins. “We’re a long ways from being a good football team and you can look at all the adversity we had this year, but I’m ready to get back in the weight room and get focused and get things back on track.
“We’ve got to develop some quarterbacks in the off-season because it’s hard to be successful at this level without being strong at that.” position.”
Midwest City (7-2) moves on to play Booker T. Washington next week.
MIDWEST CITY 39, MUSKOGEE 0
Muskogee0000—0
Midwest City914160—36
Scoring summary
First quarter
MWC—DeAngelo Irving 1 run (Elijah Escobar kick), 5:26.
MWC—high snap on punt, safety :13.
Second quarter
MWC—Irving 21 pass to Andre Miles (Escobar kick) 2:32.
MWC—Brandon Wright 28 interception return (Escobar kick) 2:20.
Third quarter
MWC—Kristshawn Friday 62 run (kick failed), 10:02.
MWC—Escobar 28 field goal, 2:22.
MWC—Artez Young 50 interception return (Escobar kick), :45.
TEAM STATS
MHS MWC
First Downs 10 9
Rushes-yards 28-35 31-170
Passing yards 112 97
Passes (CA I) 10-22-3 10-16
Punts-Avg 4-33 2-25
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penaltie-yards 6-40 5-35
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: MHS, Brandon Tolbert 6-17. MWC, Kristshawn Friday 13-98.
PASSING: MHS, Walker Newton 10-22-122. MWC, DeAngelo Irving 10-16-97.
RECEIVING: MHS, Antonio Zapata 6-103. MWC, Andre Miles 4-36.
