BIXBY — Like the seven opponents who had taken the field against the top ranked and undefeated Bixby Spartans this season, the Muskogee Roughers quickly found out why the Spartans are considered possibly the best team in all of Class 6A as they rolled up 49 first half points on the way to a 56-14 District 6A-II-2 victory Friday night at Lee Snider Stadium.
Bixby made its presence felt on Muskogee’s first possession as Dylan Hasz intercepted the first of three errant tosses by Rougher quarterback Jamarian Ficklin in the first half. The Spartan offense took just three plays with stellar running back Braylin Presley taking a short pass and galloping 56 yards for the first score less than two minutes into the game. The Oklahoma State commit, though, would leave the game minutes later with a leg injury and would not return.
That didn’t slow Bixby down much.
Quarterback Christian Burke would take over the heavy lifting on the next possession, moving the Spartans 54 yards in just three plays and going over from a yard out. Muskogee would get one first down on the ensuing possession before punting again, and Bixby again ran roughshod over the Rougher defense going 74 yards with Burke hitting Beau Bertelli on a 14-yard scoring toss to make it 21-0.
Muskogee’s next possession ended with a blocked punt and a seven-yard scoop-and-score by Preston Solomon to make it 28-0 with still two minutes to go in the first quarter.
As the game moved to the second quarter, Muskogee made its best drive of the night up to that point as they got to the Spartan 10-yard line before a sack and a dropped pass gave the ball back to Bixby. The Spartans would add three more touchdowns in the quarter to lead at intermission 49-0.
“We went into the game with the idea of making sure we carried out our individual assignments and not worry as much about the score,” said Rougher coach Travis Hill. “So in that regard I was really disappointed with the first half and they just kicked us. That’s about all you can say.”
The Roughers (2-5, 2-3) struck early in the third quarter as Walker Newton picked of a Spartan pass and took it 50 yards for a pick six.
With back-ups manning the skill positions, the Spartans took the ensuing kickoff and marched 58 yards in nine plays with backup QB Camden McCray’s TD pass.
Muskogee would get a final score in the fourth quarter as the Roughers went 98 yards in 17 plays with Ficklin hitting Jayden Bell on a 13-yard scoring strike.
“I was happy to see our team come out and keep competing in the second half,” said Hill. “We asked them at half time to come out and get better so we can compete in our last two games, and they did that.
“But we also have to acknowledge that (Bixby coach) Loren (Montgomery) did pull off and run his JV a good part of that half too. We didn’t get anyone hurt tonight, so that’s important as we get ready to regroup for our last two regular season games.”
The victory was the 44th in a now for the Spartans (8-0, 5-0) as they continue to chase Wagoner’s record win streak of 48 straight in their final season in Class 6A-II before moving to 6A-I next year. The Roughers go to Tulsa Washington next week.
BIXBY 56, MUSKOGEE 14
MUSKOGEE 0 0 7 7 —14
BIXBY 28 21 7 0 —56
Scoring summary
First quarter
BHS-Braylin Presley 56 pass from Christian Burke (conversion failed) 10:27
BHS-Burke 1 run (Connor Nolan kick) 9:0`1
BHS-Beau Bertelli 14 pass from Burke (Connor Kirby conversion run) 3:45
BHS- Preston Solomon 7 run on blocked punt (Nolan kick) 2:34
Second quarter
BHS-Zach Blankenship 12 run (Nolan kick) 7:10
BHS-Dylan Hasz 8 pass from Burke (Nolan kick) 3:02
BHS-Hasz 38 pass from Camden McCrary (Nolan kick) :08
Third quarter
MHS- Walker Newton 50 interception return (Skyleer Onebear kick) 11:46
BHS-Sam McCormick 11 pass from McCrary (Nolan kick) 8:48
Fourth quarter
MHS-Jayden Bell 13 pass from Jamarian Ficklin (Onebear kick) 8:32
TEAM STATS
BHS MHS
First Downs 18 18
Rushes-Yards 46-284 20-55
Passing Yards 198 203
Passes (C-A-I) 19-40-3 15-20-1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-Avg 3-27 1-52
Penalties-Yards 4-50 5-53
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: BHS-Blankenship 9-57 (1TD). MHS, Brandon Tolbert 9-57
PASSING: BHS-Burke 9-12-135 (3 TD). MHS-Ficklin 18-39-198 (1 TD)
RECEIVING: BHS- Presley 1-56 (1 TD). MHS-Anthony Watson 7-59
