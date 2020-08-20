Muskogee head coach Rafe Watkins has been quick to brag about how the Roughers have dealt with their first opponent of 2020: COVID-19.
Give a big assist to Muskogee AD Jason Parker and the athletic department as a whole. Temp checks, masks when necessary, have resulted in little to no issues.
But that’s all been within the confines of campus and Indian Bowl.
On Friday, the game plan — as carefully lined out asJerks the summer was — goes into effect when Muskogee has its only scrimmage.
Watkins and company will ride to Jenks with the windows down, masks on, with a seating chart. Upon arrival, their team staff will go in with backpack disinfectant pumps to disinfect the dressing room.
“I told (Jenks head coach Keith) RIggs I know you’re taking care of things, I just don’t to be disrespectful looking like we’re coming in behind you,” Watkins said. “But this is our protocol. He told me understood, they have their own.
“It’s a good dress rehearsal, just not for football,” he said, breaking into a chuckle. “It’s definitely a new world.”
Jenks is asking fans of both Muskogee and Tulsa Washington not to arrive until 7 p.m. Fans watching the first group of teams to scrimmage — Bartlesville, Putnam City and Jenks JV — will be asked to leave after that scrimmage to best accommodate social distancing for those there to watch the second session.
Muskogee's team isn’t supposed to arrive until 5:45 p.m., with warmup starting about 6:45 p.m.
Just in case you’re wondering, Jenks’ facility has four extra dressing rooms, so all that cleaning won’t be after previous use.
The bus seating chart, Watkins said, is “to use in case someone comes down with it and we have the paper trail and proximity of everyone to whoever gets it.”
Oh yeah, the football.
Jenks, Booker T and Muskogee will rotate in short 7-minute play sequences until each has seen each other both offensively and defensively. Jenks and Muskogee will scrimmage at 7:50 p.m. They’ll be on the road at 8:50 p.m.
And again, no fans will be allowed in until 7 p.m. And — masks will be required upon admission.
In all of it, there’s hope for some evaluation — specifically up front on both sides of the ball and also at cornerback.
“We have an idea from what we’ve seen but you never know until the competition begins and the lights go on,” he said. “You have perfect practice players who may get out there, the nerves hit and they make bust after bust. Then you have the guys we refer to as gamers that when the lights come on, they raise it to another level.
“What we have is a quick turnaround to get ready for McGuinness.”
Muskogee is one of a handful of teams that open on Week Zero and it will be at Bishop McGuinness next Friday.
