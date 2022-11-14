Tickets for Friday’s Muskogee-Ponca City Class 6AII quarterfinal will go on sale starting Tuesday at the MHS athletic office near the main entrance at the school.
Hours will be from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. on Thursday. Purchases in person are cash only. Cost in person is $10. These can be purchased up to game time.
Digital tickets may also be purchased online for $7 by going to the link at ossaa.com or directly at gofan.co/app/events/787463?schoolId=OSSAA.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Rougher Village. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Those with prior reserved/season ticket holdings have no rights within those arrangements since this is an OSSAA event and all ticket sales to go the association. Sales will be first-come, first-serve.
This will also be the last home game of 2022. The semifinal will be at a designated neutral site and the state championship for 6AII is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the University of Central Oklahoma.
For more information contact the athletic office at (918) 684-3750 ext. 1650.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.