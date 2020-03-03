Trailing 11-3 after five, Muskogee’s slowpitch season opener wasn’t looking good.
The sixth and seventh innings — and Katlyn Clark in the clutch — changed all that.
The Lady Roughers plated eight in the sixth to tie, then pushed ahead with three in the seventh and won at Union on Tuesday, 14-11.
“We got patient and got the pitches we could hit and we kept hitting,” said Muskogee coach Don Yates.
They had pecked away to start the inning, with RBI singles by Isyss Patton, Teegan Moffett and Mya Gaulden before Shania Henry’s two-run double to center made it 11-8. Haidyn Henry’s sacrifice fly scored Gaulden.
That brought up Clark, who was 2-for-3 on the day at that point.
She took a 2-1 pitch and parked it over the center field wall, scoring Shania Henry and tying the game at 11.
Then with two outs in the seventh, Gaulden doubled in Moffett with the go-ahead run.
Oh, and Clark wasn’t done.
She doubled to left with the bases loaded, scoring Gaulden and Shania Henry, to cap a 4-for-5, four RBI day.
Muskogee was up 14-11.
“Just confidence,” Clark said. “I knew the team needed me.”
Yates said that will continue, especially with some lineup shuffling due to Karsyn York breaking her finger in a intrasquad scrimmage last week.
“The issue has been where to put her in on defense,” he said. “She’s played a little outfield in scrimmages but we moved Laynie (Gragg) over to shortstop which opened first base. Katlyn has played first base in fastpitch so we stuck her there and in the cleanup spot and she went gangbusters.”
Haidyn Henry walked the leadoff batter on four pitches to start the seventh, but followed with two fielder’s choice groundouts and a flyout to Gaulden to end the game.
While Clark had the dramatic shots, Shania Henry added her own heroics, perhaps a little more quietly but nonetheless effective. She homered twice, a one-out solo shot in the first and a two-out solo shot in the third.
On the day she was 4-for-4, just two spots ahead of her cleanup-hitting counterpart.
Gaulden and Patton had three hits, Brown and Gragg had two.
Muskogee’s rally gave it the edge in hits too, 21-16.
Muskogee hosts Enid on Friday in a doubleheader.
