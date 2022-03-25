Muskogee grabbed six firsts on the girls side and one on the boys in the Muskogee Track Classic on Friday at Indian Bowl.
Jenee Coleman, Rakiya Lang, Alexis Nicholson and Jakayla Swanson won the 400-meter relay in 50.25 seconds and Lang, Swanson, Jayda Wordlow and Nicholson took top honors in the 800 relay in 1:46.68. DeRiayah Lee was a double winner in hurdles, taking the 100 hurdles in 16.93 and the 300 in 48.24. Swanson took the 100 in 12.99 and Nicholson won the 200 in 27.34.
The boys’ first was by Kennedy McGee in the 100, 11.33.
Tahlequah won the girls team title with Muskogee second. Bixby was boys champion.
All Roughers scoring points were as follows:
Girls
400 relay: 1. Muskogee 50.25 (Jenee Coleman, Rakiya Lang, Alexis Nicholson, Jakayla Swanson).
100: 1. Swanson 12.99. 2. Nicholson 13.41. 3. Lang, 13.43. 6. Malaysia Burton 14.17.
100 hurdles: 1. DeRiayah Lee, 16.93. 4. Diamond Lewis 21.07.
800 relay: 1. Muskogee (Lang, Swanson, Jayda Wordlow, Nicholson), 1:46.68. 3. Muskogee B (Burton, Anaiyah Thomas, Cariel Nash, Lewis), 1:53.13.
200: 1. Nicholson, 27.34. 2. Thomas, 28.06. 3. Coleman, 28.12. 6. Wordlow, 28.92.
800: 5. Katherine Ontiveros Vaquera, Muskogee, 2:53.58.
400: 3. Bianca McVay, Muskogee, 1:08.09.
300 hurdles: 1. Lee, 48.24. 2. Avery Sayre, 57.27.
1,600 relay: 2. Muskogee (Wordlow, Lee, McVay, Ontiveros), 4:28.32.
Shot put: 2. Antonia Barker, 31-5; 4. Oreanna Collins, 27-4.
Boys
400 relay: 3. Muskogee (Michael Puckett, E.J. James, Anthony White, Tyrique Antwine), 43.80.
100: 1. Kennedy McGee, 11.33
800 relay: 2. Muskogee (Jayden Swanson, Kayden McGee, Jamarian Ficklin, Kennedy McGee), 1:34.49. 5. Muskogee B (White, Antwine, Ayden Kemp, Donyel Spence), 1:41.75.
200: 6. Ficklin, Muskogee, 24.77.
300: 3. Kemp, 45.08.
1,600 relay: 3. Muskogee (Kemp, White, Josh Vienna, Ficklin), 3:48.80.
