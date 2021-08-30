Moving on, and confident it’s an upward movement.
That’s the attitude around Indian Bowl in the days since Friday’s 63-21 loss to defending Arkansas Class 6A champion Greenwood, all the while knowing there’s plenty to do between now and the opening of district play, still a little less than a month off.
It was a type of opening opponent that can show you what you need to do. The Bulldogs run an up-tempo offense faster than almost anyone Muskogee has seen in recent years. Bixby might be close. Others will move quickly to the line of scrimmage as the ball is set, but will often then look back at the sideline for directives once there, slowing the pace.
Greenwood didn’t slow for anything but a whistle.
“Our kids didn’t respond to it well, and as we all watched film, I think as we talked about it, it took them by surprise,” Muskogee head coach Travis Hill said. “Something that efficient you really can’t simulate in practice because of how well they do it.
“But as we told them, get ready for it. Even those with a modified form of it, give them a week to practice it based on how we handled it and we could see it as early as this week.”
Greenwood was among two mid-cycle schedule changes for Muskogee, the other being another Arkansas team in Rogers, which is a road game Sept. 10.
Hill said he wasn’t involved in the scheduling decision, having been hired in the same month the decision was made. Athletic director Jason Parker, in announcing that decision in January. cited a need to schedule against classifications equal or higher than Muskogee’s. Arkansas has A-7A classifications. Coweta and McGuinness, both of which were 5A in Oklahoma, played each other in week zero.
Originally, the Greenwood game was set for Sept. 17, but Hill said both coaches agreed over the summer to move the game up so that both would have open dates prior to the start of both teams’ district slates.
This week’s opponent (7 p.m., Indian Bowl) was on last year’s schedule.
Bentonville West was 6-5 a year ago, but one of those losses was a season-ending playoff encounter against Little Rock Catholic which was forfeited due to COVID-19 protocol. Since losing to Muskogee in 2016, in former Rougher assistant and McAlester head coach Bryan Pratt’s first season there, Muskogee has lost back-to-back games, including a 41-0 loss last year.
Looking ahead, Hill said this would be a week of some reassessment in spots along the offensive line and defensive fronts.
“The schematics were there, but in some situations we have concern about the effort,” Hill said. “We’ll open up some competition this week and we’ll look for that effort.”
He said most of those concerns are on defense.
“We knew with their scheme we weren’t going to stop them from passing, but we couldn’t stop the run and that was where our disappointment was as a staff. We went in thinking we could handle that,” Hill said.
He noted the back end of the defense was not to blame. Cornerbacks Keondre Johns and Jarin Riggs-Brown, who solidified starting duties after the scrimmage at Jenks High School two weeks ago, were solid, he said. Sophomore Jayden Swanson, junior Terryn Miles and junior RayeSean Ellis were also mentioned in a positive light.
The kicking game drew positive remarks. Skyleer Onebear was 3-for-3. Punting was a 40-yard average on six, all but one of them by Onebear, without a great deal of pressure.
Freshman quarterback Jamarian Ficklin drew praise from his head coach. He had an exceptional second quarter after the Roughers fell into a 28-0 hole in just over a quarter of play. One of those touchdown drives was set up by an interception. Ficklin had a quick-strike 64-yard touchdown catch and run with Jayden Bell on the receiving end, then directed an 80-yard drive later in the period that made it 35-14 at the half.
“Had a couple of picks, but good game management, took a lot of beating and kept on ticking,” said Hill, summing Ficklin up.
Ficklin was playing without the top two running backs, Brandon Tolbert (ankle sprain) and Isaiah Givens (concussion). Also, Walker Newton, a skill guy who was to be used in multiple ways on offense, was out with a foot injury. Vernon Pepiakitah, one of the top linemen heading out of the preseason, wasn’t expected to play, but saw some action but left early in the second half and never returned.
Freshman Latavion Johnson got the most carries at running back. He’ll have to go another week.
“He didn’t have any special runs statistically speaking but overall, being thrust into this spot and as a freshman, he handled himself well,” said Hill.
Of the rest, Pepiakitah responded well to treatment over the weekend and should be back this week. Newton may be back by the Rogers contest.
Hill knows it’s a tough three games to open the season with having a young team and with key injuries that fortunately for him, should clear up by the time games really count. And that’s what all this grind is preparing for anyway, he said.
But tough losses are tough losses, with lessons. The main one he says is, let’s move on and focus on being better.
“The last thing I told them this weekend was it may take a little a while to digest it and spit it out but it will be fine, the sun will rise (Monday),” he said. “All I ask is that we march right through it and let’s do it again, have fun and try and make it better, and I think they’re all on board.”
