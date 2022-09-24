SAND SPRINGS — The homecoming festivities here featured a roller coaster between the sidelines.
Muskogee jetted out to a 27-0 first-quarter lead, came within a botched snap on an extra point from falling into a tie, then finished with 21 unanswered points to win a crazy ride of a contest, 48-26 here Friday night.
Jamarian Ficklin threw three touchdown passes in both waves for Muskogee (4-0, 1-0 6AII-1). The first included a 7-yard toss to Anthony Watson, a 61-yarder to Kayden McGee and a 51-yarder to Brandon Tolbert.
At that point, the Roughers had held Sand Springs (2-2, 0-1) to three straight three-and-outs. The Sandites went up tempo on their next drive and pushed from its own 35 to the Rougher 12. An array of false-start penalties pushed the host team back. Easton Webb hit Brody Rutledge on a pass to the 6, but on fourth down and four, Watson came up with one of his three sacks in the half for a loss of nine.
Next play, on an end around, Ondraye Beasley raced 85 yards, and even with the botched conversion, the 27-0 lead looked like a deep hole for the homecoming celebrants.
Not so fast.
Kenneth Page (27 carries, 136 yards on the night) rushed for three touchdowns in a four-score comeback for the Sandites. Two came in the second quarter, once on a 17-yard run and again on a 2-yard burst. They also capitalized on a fumble recovery on the kickoff in between.
They got the ball once more and threatened, but Deshawn Smith’s interception for MHS with under a minute left after two Rougher three-and-outs took them to the half, trying to catch their breath.
They needed every breath they could muster.
Webb hit Brody Rutledge for 26 yards after a Ficklin interception, then Page capped a 15-play, 51-yard drive with his last touchdown of the night. A high snap on the extra point resulted in the holder giving chase and Tolbert making the tackle near the 20.
The Roughers, struggling on offense at that point and gassed on defense by the long grinding drives of the Sandites, needed a break and got one early in the fourth.
After a 43-yard pass play to Anthony Watson was nullified due to a holding call, Ficklin, on a third-and-long at his own 5, threw to the sidelines for Jayden Bell, who made the catch and a spin move to get an extra couple of yards at the 27 and a first down. Then Ficklin went deep to Bell for 62 yards and a 34-26 lead with 10:29 to play.
“I mean I like getting in situations like that,” Bell said. “I told (Ficklin) you get this corner on me one-on-one and I will win the matchup. I tried my best and it worked in our favor.”
It resuscitated everything for his team.
“It gave us momentum. He’s one of our playmakers, let him do his thing,” Ficklin said. “Good ball, good move, he did it all.”
Muskogee had lost possession on two previous Sandite kickoffs. That turned the other way on the ensuing kickoff when Israel Martin made a recovery. The situation was made even better with two unsportsmanlike penalties against Sand Springs, setting the kickoff up at the Sandite 30.
Watson then hauled in his second touchdown, then after Treyveon Houston made a fumble recovery for the defense at the Sandite 44, Beasley’s 15-yard touchdown run finished it with 5:37 to play.
“Coaches said we’d have ups and downs, we have to take the downs and work through them, keep our heads up and drive through,” Ficklin said.
Ayden Kemp ended the game with an interception, Muskogee’s third.
“We got too ahead of ourselves, but we came back strong together and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.
Roughers head coach Travis Hill said he thought he might have to look at game film with a certain perspective, particularly with his defensive front.
“Big difference between three three-and-outs and dominating up front with what we became up front, but when you look at the difference in snaps, those things happen,” he said. “We didn’t have those 10 to 20-play drives they did, and the muffed kickoff (turnover) didn’t do us any favors.
“But that’s why we call it team ball. We have an explosive offense. It’s something we’ve got to learn to deal with and be smarter as coaches too.”
Muskogee returns home next week for homecoming against Putnam West.
