JENKS — Being a Muskogee Rougher basketball fan this season has not been for the faint of heart with multiple close games, overtimes and heartbreaking losses.
Of late, those have become wins — and at no time better than now.
On Wednesday night, the Roughers proved that the third time is a charm upsetting the the East Area’s second seed Jenks Trojans on their home floor 39-36 to capture a Class 6A regional championship — the first for the Muskogee boys since 2010.
It follows a 58-57 win over Union in the opening round of regionals on Monday, following a weekend of delays due to the weather.
It will be the second consecutive year the Roughers have advanced to the area tournament but this time it will be in the championship bracket. They will face Putnam City West, an 81-47 winner over Tahlequah, Friday night at 6:30 p.m. in Ponca City.
The Trojans will play Tahlequah Friday night at Tulsa Rogers in a win or go home. Muskogee has a mulligan in its pocket and thus can still make state with a loss on Friday, going against the survivor between Owasso or Edmond Santa Fe on Saturday at Tulsa Rogers.
Once again, the Roughers made everyone’s heart race as they played back and forth with the Trojans after jumping out to an 8-0 lead only to have Jenks come back with nine unanswered points.
Neither team led by more than four points. The lead changed hands nine times and the game was tied six times over the first three quarters. The Roughers led by two points after the first quarter, it was tied 18-all at halftime and Muskogee owned a one-point lead going into the final quarter.
For Muskogee spark-plug JaVontae “Soup” Campbell, it was just an average night coming off a 30-point effort against Union as he scored 15 points. Jenks did a good job defensively, often double-teaming Campbell out front to prevent his slashes to the basket.
But that left the door open for others to take up the slack. And this night it was freshman Jamarian Ficklin, who had 11 points, including a couple of clutch 3-pointers.
“I wasn’t really too nervous coming into the game knowing I could shoot and get open for shots and I trust in my team, and they trust in me,” said Ficklin. “With Soup getting doubled, it left our other shooters open.
“A freshman coming in and playing with seniors, they really have to trust me in order to play with them.”
As the fourth quarter unfolded, the Roughers (9-10) took a one-point lead and stretched it to four with Ficklin getting a pair of buckets and Bryce Duncan putting in one.
But the Trojans bounced back.
Benjamin Averitt, who led Jenks with 14 points, getting a pair of buckets to make it 37-36 Muskogee with just over two minutes to play. Over the next minute each team turned the ball over once and each called two timeouts to strategize.
The Trojans (19-6) had a chance to tie or take the lead on a one-and-one by Seth Wilkins with :23 left. He missed the front end, but Jenks got the rebound. Following a Trojan time out, Averitt missed on a 3-point attempt and Campbell got the rebound for Muskogee.
D’Andre Titsworth had sneaked behind the Trojan defense and Campbell hit him with a long pass. Titsworth got the final Rougher points on a layup with :03 left. A desperation 30-foot shot at the horn by Jenks’ Carter Mundy was off the mark and the Muskogee celebration was on.
“Jenks had a good game plan to slow it down and put some pressure on “Soup”. When was the last time we just had 18 points at halftime?” asked Roughers coach Lynwood Wade.
“We stayed fast and were able to run our offense at the end. Kudos to the kids and the coaches. I say it every time, we’ve been battle tested but we’ve found a way to win these last couple of close games.”
He praised his freshman coming through.
“Ficklin had a great game. He’s been playing well for us and has worked to break out of shooting slump and make some big buckets tonight,” Wade said.
