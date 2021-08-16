With the time for renewals passed now, Muskogee football season ticket sales will be open to the general public beginning Tuesday.
Season Reserved tickets, individual game reserved tickets, parking passes, and season athletic Passes (student and adult) will be available for sale at the Muskogee Athletic Office window on the campus of Muskogee High School from 9-4 p.m. daily.
Only cash is accepted.
Cost is $50 for each season ticket with the exception of teachers, which pay $15. Reserved tickets on a per-game basis is $10.
General admission per game is $7 for adults and $5 for students. Non-varsity football tickets are $5 adult and $3 for students.
There is also an option of an all-sports pass, which guarantees admission to all games in any sports. Cost is $50 for adults and $25 for students.
Muskogee will scrimmage at Jenks on Friday then open the regular season at home against Greenwood, Ark. on Aug. 27 and will be at home Sept. 3 against Bentonville West.
There’s back-to-back road games Sept. 10 and Sept. 24 at Rogers, Ark., and Putnam City West to open district. In between there’s an off week.
Other home games are Sand Springs Oct. 1, Choctaw Oct. 14 and Ponca City Nov. 5. Other road games are Bartlesville Oct. 8, Bixby Oct. 22 and Tulsa Washington Oct. 29.
For information, call (918) 684-3750.
