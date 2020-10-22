Muskogee's home football game against Bixby has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak impacting the Rougher football team.
This also cancels next Tuesday's makeup game against Putnam City West. Next Friday's game at home against Booker T. Washington will be reassessed in the coming days. That is the final scheduled home game of 2020.
In six contests played this season, Muskogee has had two home dates, one of those originally scheduled as a road game (Coweta, Sept. 18) but was moved to Indian Bowl due to facility damage at Coweta.
“This is an overly cautious step that we are taking as a district to cancel these games and to pause varsity football activities at this time. We have a positive case within the team and several student-athletes who are quarantined as well,” superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall said in a statement.
“This is an unprecedented time for not only our school district but also our country, and as we navigate through this global pandemic, the health and safety of our students must be the priority.”
Students and staff who have been in direct contact with the individual who tested positive were notified by school administration and coaches. Direct contact means an individual was within six feet for 15 minutes or more of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Football activities for the eighth and ninth grade football teams will continue as scheduled. Also, the Muskogee Athletics Hall of Fame banquet will be held as originally scheduled Friday evening to honor the seven inductees of the Class of 2020.
Tickets purchased for the Bixby game on Oct. 23 and for the PC West game on Oct. 27 will be refunded via the Muskogee Athletic Department. Individuals who have purchased tickets should contact the Muskogee Athletic Department at (918) 684-3700 ext 1764.
