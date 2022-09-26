For three series of downs Friday, Muskogee’s defense looked like the smothering gang going back to the days of Stacy McGee and Robert Thomas up front, dating back to the mid to late 2000s.
Then came some adjustments, and a couple of muffed kicks, and some solutions by a Sand Springs defense that had been ripped open by four first-quarter touchdowns.
“We were gassed,” said Roughers defensive end Anthony Watson, who was with a few others going both ways.
No kidding, and no doubt a legitimate excuse. Sand Springs had 85 plays on offense, more than twice and at a time, almost three times what Muskogee ran offensively.
“A lot of momentum changes,” Roughers head coach Travis Hill said, “and you wondered if we would get that momentum back. But when we were afforded the opportunity, we did.
And a lot of it was on the players, he noted — through the highs, the lows and the corresponding emotions electrified by an enemy’s homecoming crowd. That involved some talking to by team leaders to other members of the team.
“It’s hard to guide them through in a football game while the process of the game is going on,” he said. “You talk to them about the process during the week and the weeks to come but while the game is going on, sometimes they got to be the ones to figure it out,” Hill said.
“One thing our coaching staff did well was keep its cool in potential opportunities to get it upset in the process of the game — be it mistakes by our own kids, maybe some mistakes by the other coaches, but we kept our cool, allowed kids to sort through it, and they did it.”
During the initial run, Watson had a touchdown reception on offense and three sacks on defense — one of which came when Sand Springs finally mounted a drive, getting inside the MHS 10, but then his sack on fourth down resulted one play later in another MHS touchdown, an 85-yard end-around run by Ondraye Beasley.
“Those first three possessions, they’d jump, and then pull and we knew they were going to pass, and we all talked about it in the first quarter having an idea already where they were going to go and plays they were calling,” Watson said.
But there were adjustments.
“They tempoed us and had the tight end wrap around the tackle to take (middle linebacker) Treyveon Houston out and they had the tackle kick me out and then they double teamed Vernon (Pepiakitah),” Watson said, noting their developing success in pounding a run game and long drives at Muskogee.
But then the Sandites scored twice in the second quarter, got a bonus possession off a muff on a Muskogee kick return, and got yet another of those in the second half as they added two more scores and got within a botched extra point of making it a tie game.
But the Roughers survived, thanks to an offense which woke up after four consecutive empty drives.
Watson’s sacks stood out, but weren’t alone there. Cornerback Jayden Bell, who went both ways and had two key catches on the drive that got Muskogee back on the board again, had his third interception. DeShawn Smith had four solo tackles and 14 assists from his linebacker spot. He also recovered a fumble and had an interception. Ayden Kemp in the secondary had an interception to end the game.
Watson, who would add another TD reception in the fourth quarter, is on defense for the first time this season, as is Bell, who went straight offense last season after doing both as a sophomore. Throw another linebacker into the two-way fray — Brandon Tolbert had seven solo tackles and 13 total tackles while on offense taking a pass 51 yards for a score, one of six by quarterback Jamarian Ficklin. Tolbert has the team lead with 53 tackles, one ahead of Smith.
Ficklin and Watson were the team's offensive and defensive players of the week.
“The first kick fumble was big for them and bad for us,” Hill said. “Defensively it stretched us. I think it changed things.
“And we had to figure out how to withstand it.”
For some Roughers, it was a bit of redemption. They saw Jason Medrano’s photo on social media with his new group of offensive linemen to coach, posing at Indian Bowl last year after laying ruin to Muskogee’s homecoming. Medrano was a longtime MHS coach who went to Sand Springs last year after his first head-coaching gig at Catoosa, where he went when he left MHS.
Watson and company wanted to return the homecoming favor.
“It was all the motivation we needed,” Watson said. “But winning our first district game was huge. It’s one we really needed to keep the momentum going.”
Muskogee returns home this week for their second game at Rougher Village and a homecoming date with Putnam West. The Patriots were one of Muskogee’s two wins last year and at 2-2, include a 37-8 loss to Putnam City on their ledger. Muskogee beat Putnam City 47-3 in the Rougher Village opener.
The Patriots opened district play with a 27-6 loss to Tahlequah and have two touchdowns in as many games.
