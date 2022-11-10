While most of the state dives into the playoffs tonight, all Muskogee is doing Friday is diving into a 2 1/2 hour drive to scout their next opponent, at least in the case of the coaching staff.
Roughers head coach Travis Hill and staff will watch Ponca City and Tahlequah on Friday, the winner of that game heading to Rougher Village next Friday for a Class 6AII quarterfinal game.
By that point, a week of recovery from a 38-21 loss to Stillwater has been completed.
It was a tough 72 hours or so between Muskogee’s first loss of 2022 and the resumption of practice.
“You couldn’t have told me Monday and Tuesday that this was a team that was getting excited to play in a quarterfinal game, but hey, it’s kids. I could sit here and say I’m ready go tomorrow –- but c’mon now, hey, there’s a bye tomorrow, right? It’s impossible to do the very best you can unless something is pushing you.”
But Thursday the tone seemed to change.
“Thursday was a very physical practice. The tempo was good and it came on the best day of your hard work week in a bye week,” Hill said.
The bye week comes in a restructuring of the 6A playoffs. The top two teams in each district get an off week. The third- through sixth-place teams crossover in the opening round. Muskogee, being District 6AII-1 runner-up, earned one of those open dates.
And they capped the week so with all hands on deck. Ondraye Beasley is back from an ankle sprain and Jayden Bell, who played in a soft cast and wasn’t supposed to see any action at receiver but only at cornerback, did both, albeit in limited fashion at receiver. So both will be out there in full force for quarterback Jamarian Ficklin.
The significant thing is, Hill said, the mentality off a loss was shook.
“Most of the week was looking at ourselves and the last evaluation we had to look at was a loss,” he said. “We feel we can improve in those areas and collectively have a better understanding of that, and I think, came out with the taste that we can win that game, we can beat those guys, now let’s see if we can go get an opportunity to do that again.”
That could happen in the championship game. Muskogee (9-1) must beat either Ponca, a team that brought the curtain down on Indian Bowl last year with a 35-28 win over the Roughers, or Tahlequah, a team Muskogee beat 48-13 three weeks ago.
Because of the greater familiarity with the latter, Hill said part of the attention this week was a “sprinkling” of Ponca City, which comes in to the game as the higher seeded of the two teams, finishing third in 6AII-2. Tahlequah was sixth in 6AII-1.
