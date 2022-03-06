TULSA — It typified so many heartbreaking, gut-wrenching, close ones — the kind that make you pull your hair out for weeks wondering what if.
Until now, bouncebacks were sometimes the very next game.
For Muskogee and a team of 10 seniors, there is no more games, but that hair will grow back, and life will go on, despite how it felt at the end of a 63-59 loss to Edmond Santa Fe on Saturday night in the Class 6A East Area consolation finals at Will Rogers High School.
In ending a 9-12 season of eight losses of seven points or fewer, most of those they led at some point in the second half and three of them ending in overtime losses, they’ll wonder what might have been had there been a few stops on a Wolves’ run after the Roughers had built a 11-point lead midway through the second quarter.
They’ll think to themselves about missed free throws — both from Friday’s loss to Putnam West at Ponca City and then Saturday's where they were 21-of-34.
Their counterparts, who eliminated an 18-win Owasso team by two on Friday and head to state at 13-13, were 28-of-36.
However, after one of their flatter games of the season Friday, any doubts that Muskogee wouldn’t be mentally ready for the win-or-done game were put to rest quickly.
Jantz Alsup’s free throw for Santa Fe for the first point of the game was the only lead the Wolves would have in the first half. The Roughers led 17-10 after one, getting a big spark from a pair of 3s from Sam Hiner, who was scoreless in Friday’s game.
Keondre Johns had a free throw to make it 18-10 to start the second quarter. He would do more than that in the period.
After Santa Fe got within 20-18 on Tannes Williams’ 3, Johns had a monster slam at the other end, drawing a foul while doing it. He missed the free throw but Braylin Reed connected on a pair of charities as Muskogee maintained possession. Johns followed a basket by Reed later on what was a 8-0 run and 28-18 advantage.
That lead would increase to 30-19 before Santa Fe went on an 11-0 run. JaVaunte Campbell’s free throws to end the half had Muskogee up 32-30.
The third quarter saw the Wolves stay close and finally go ahead on a pair of free throws by Mike Reeves, 43-42, heading to the fourth. Muskogee was 3-of-12 from the field in the period, its worst shooting period of the game.
Campbell’s drive to the basket with with a little under three minutes to go tied it at 51. Trailing again by two moments later, the Roughers’ Bryce Duncan lost the ball off his foot on the dribble. Williams made the steal and his layup off the break drew a foul. He missed the opportunity for the three-point play, but the Wolves stayed in control from that point.
Williams was 7-of-9 at the line in the fourth and finished with 23 points. He was topped only by Campbell, who had 27. Almost half of Campbell’s points came at the line where he was 13-of-16.
As the clock ticked off the final seconds, Campbell, the reigning All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player and a certainty to contend for that again with his 20-plus point scoring average, collapsed to the floor in a sea of emotion.
He was first consoled by a couple of Santa Fe players before Muskogee assistant coach Oren Faulk gathered in him up and arm around him, walked to the locker room, joining a host of sullen faces for what remained a closed locker room as the last of those in attendance were being urged out the front entrance.
Reed had 9 points, Johns 8.
