ENID — The team that has struggled to find its way over the past few years — and for a time Friday night looked like they might lose their direction again — in the end, found its way.
Escaping defeat with clutch efforts late, Muskogee won its 2022 season opener by the hair of their chinny-chin chin, 28-26 over the Enid Plainsmen at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
With 5 minutes to play and holding to the lead they finished with, the Roughers and quarterback Jamarian Ficklin escaped catastrophe on a sack by Enid linebacker Carlos Alvarado. Officials intervened on the Plainsmen celebration and ruled Ficklin down just inches outside the end zone.
On second down and pinned as far back as can be, Ficklin lofted a pass down the Roughers sideline for Kayden McGee that bounced off his hands at the MHS 40. On third down, he threw to the other side of the field to Jayden Bell who cradled a catch at the 16 to establish some breathing room.
From that point, running back Brandon Tolbert burst free on a 25-yard run to MHS 41 with under 4 minutes to go.
On a third-and-2 on the ensuing series of downs at the 49, Anthony Watson was tackled a foot shy of a first down. Watson, who had scored a touchdown earlier out of wildcat set, lined up in it on fourth and inches, but a motion penalty forced Muskogee into a punting situation rather than icing the game with near 2 minutes remaining.
A penalty on the punt backed Enid out of Rougher territory and with just over 1:00 to go, Bell’s interception off a lateral snuffed the Plainsmen’s hopes.
“Man I was battling soreness in my body and trying to adapt,” said Bell, a senior who was moved to full-time on offense and defense after mostly going at receiver last year. He played more both ways as a sophomore. “I looked and saw the bubble (screen) with my receiver going backwards and I’ve seen that play over and over.”
And on his catch that got the Roughers out of their own end zone?
“When we need a play, I want to be Mr. Reliable,” he said.
Credit the sophomore Ficklin with some clutch composure to avoid the safety.
“I saw the blitz coming early so I knew I wasn’t going to have time to make the throw and was just trying to get my knee to the 1,” he said. “After that, I just had to keep my composure, make sure everyone’s head was still on, and just look to my playmakers.”
Almost with everything that went wrong for Muskogee, the Roughers figured a way out.
Two fumbles on the opening possession were maintained, one on a heads-up recovery by Watson when an Enid defender knocked the ball loose from Bell on a reception inside the 20. The drive would stall and Darrion Armstrong’s first career field goal appeared affected by the snap, and his knuckleball of a kick clanged off the lower half of the right upright.
Watson would score, capping a sequence of big plays by the junior. His 36-yard reception over the middle at tight end and a 7-yard reception on the first play of the second quarter put the ball at the 1, where he went in.
Enid answered with a 68-yard touchdown drive, then Ficklin, 12-of-17 in the half (15-of-22 for 243 yards all told), hit Ondraye Beasley for 23 yards on the second play of the drive to the Enid 38, then found McGee for 12 and another first down.
A pass interference call made it three consecutive first downs, and after Ficklin missed a shot in a crowd, he found McGee in the left side of the end zone. McGee had to come back to his quarterback a few steps on a low throw and dug the ball out as he fell inside the stripe. Armstrong’s second of three PATs made it 14-7.
The Roughers then had to rely on defense starting with the third quarter. They had just four offensive plays, a three-and-out and a 72-yard pass form Ficklin to Beasley to make it 21-13. That play was set up by Anthony Watson’s tackle short of the marker on a fourth-and-four play. Jarin Riggs-Brown had another big play, breaking up a pass at the MHS 25 on a fourth-and-7 from the 36.
But Enid got sufficient success in the ground game with running back Luke Rauh used to pound the MHS interior — Rauh would finish with 101 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and Bennett Percival’s connection with Tykie Andrews for the combo’s second TD, a 46-yarder, followed an 18-yarder in the second quarter.
On that play, sophomore linebacker Tim Moore, who spelled Tolbert at linebacker, laid a hit on Percival just as he released the ball in Andrews’ direction.
Close, but not enough.
But in the end, overall, enough.
“As many things as we could do bad and I could sit here and be disturbed about, we won, so it’s a great victory,” said MHS coach Travis Hill. “These kids want to win, and to be able to get a win and learn from it and more than that — want to learn from it, it’s a great thing.
“I’m a 60-year-old coach and that’s what I’’m looking for in these kids. They’re not denying we did things wrong, so we can turn around, celebrate the win and go to work on those things we need to address.”
They’ll have that chance next when they break in the new field at Rougher Village next Friday against Putnam City.
MUSKOGEE 28, ENID 26
Muskogee01477—28
Enid07613— 26
Scoring summary
Second quarter
MHS-Anthony Watson 1 run (Darrion Armstrong kick), 11:14.
EHS-Tykie Andrews 18 pass rom Bennett Percival (Daniel Real kick), 6:43
MHS-Kayden McGee 13 pass from Jamarian Ficklin (Armstrong kick), 5.9
Third quarter
EHS-Andrews 46 pass from Percival (kick failed), 4:39.
MHS-Ondraye Beasley 72 pass from Ficklin (Armstrong kick), 1:44.
Fourth quarter
EHS- Luke Rauh 4 run (pass failed), 11:15.
MHS-Brandon Tolbert 33 run (Armstrong kick), 8:40.
EHS-Rauh 1 run (Real kick), 5:08.
TEAM STATS
MHSEHS
First Downs1614
Rushes-Yards26-11235-109
Passing Yards243226
Passes C-A-I15-22-019-26-1
Punts-Avg.2-382-32
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards7-706-57
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: MHS, Brandon Tolbert, 7-86 (TD). EHS, Rauh 26-101 (2 TD).
Passing: MHS, Fickin 15-22-0-243 (2 TD). EHS, Percival 19-25-0-226 (2 TD).
Receiving: MHS, Beasley 5-108 (TD), Watson 4-46 (TD). EHS, Andrews 10-137 (2 TD).
