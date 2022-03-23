After two days of the wet stuff pushed the series to mid-week Muskogee dropped a doubleheader at Stillwater on Wednesday, 18-0 and 9-4.
After the Roughers were no-hit in game one by Henry Hutchens, Aiden Barnoski’s grounder turned into a two-run error and got Muskogee (2-6, 0-4 District 6A-4) on the board in the third, up 2-1.
Stillwater’s Jackson Holliday tied it with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning, part of a three-run surge to regain the lead for good.
Holliday was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, both team highs, capping a 7-for-9, five-RBI day. Holliday is the son of multi-time MLB all-star Matt Holliday and the nephew to Oklahoma State head coach Josh Holliday. Matt Holliday is his brother’s assistant coach.
Jayden Bell had the lone hit on the day for Muskogee, a single to left to lead off the game.
Dale Grant struck out six in six innings in game two, scattering 13 hits.
Stillwater (9-2, 4-0) had 14 hits off three Rougher pitchers in game one.
Gage Gundy had four hits in the doubleheader for Stillwater, two in both games.
The Roughers host Bartlesville in a single game at home Monday before going to Bartlesville on Tuesday.
