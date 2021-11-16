Muskogee had multiple top five finishes at the Booker T Washington triangular swim meet Tuesday.
Klair Bradley had two firsts, taking the 100-yard butterfly and 100 breast stroke. Sabrina Meinershagen was third in the 100 backstroke and both Bradley and Meinershagen teamed with Annebelle Czaruk and Mabry Duncan to take fourth in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
On the boys side, Jack Gilliam was second in the 50 freestyle. Wyatt Stephens was third in the 100 backstroke. Daylin Duren, Stephens, Phoenix Sourjohn and Gilliam were fourth in the 200 free relay.
