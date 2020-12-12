TAHLEQUAH---The early season bullet train of success ground to a halt Saturday night for the Muskogee Roughers.
Parker Friedrichsen poured in 37 points and the Bixby Spartans rolled over the Roughers 88-69 to capture the title in the Tahlequah Invitational Tournament featuring a battle of unbeatens at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Event Center.
“Number 5 (Friedrichsen) had a great game and sometimes you just have to tip your hat to a kid who came out to play tonight,” said Rougher coach Lynwood Wade III. “We ran everything we could at him and he still knocked down shots, and we made some defensive mental mistakes which helped him as well.”
The Roughers grabbed an early 7-3 lead before Bixby scored eight unanswered points to take the lead for good at 11-7. Muskogee stayed within a couple of points until the Spartans got the last four points of the quarter to lead 22-16.
The Roughers battled back to tie the game at 24-24 with six minutes to play in the first half and again stayed close until Bixby scored seven straight to take a nine-point lead. Xavier Brown canned a 3-pointer for the Roughers at the buzzer to make it 40-34 at halftime.
Friedrichsen proved unstoppable in the third quarter as he scored 16 points, including four shots from beyond the arc, and the Spartans outscored the Roughers 21-6 in the stanza to lead 61-40 after three quarters.
Muskogee would get no closer than 18 the rest of the way.
Junior JaVontae Campbell led the scoring for the Roughers (3-1) with 16 points followed closely by seniors James Brown with 15 and Xavier Brown with 14.
“We fought hard and never gave up, and even when calls weren’t going our way we still made him (Friedrichsen) take some tough shots,” said Wade. “We’re 3-1 and we’ll go into the holiday break now and work on staying mentally tough and mentally focused and staying with the game plan no matter what’s going on in the game.”
Besides Friedrichsen, the Spartans (4-0) also saw double-figure contributions from Xavier Glenn with 19 points and Braden Weaver with 14. Bixby last week beat No. 4 Jenks 64-58 at Jenks.
The Roughers' scheduled game against Sand Springs Tuesday was postponed due to COVID-19 problems with the Sandites, so Muskogee will be off the court until after the holidays.
Girls:
Tahlequah 61, Muskogee 48
Playing for third place in the tournament, the Lady Roughers hung tight with Class 5A’s third-ranked Lady Tigers (4-1) until a 9-0 run by Tahlequah in the third quarter put Muskogee in a 15-point hole from which it couldn’t dig out.
Tahlequah, with a decided height advantage, dominated the boards, though poor shooting on second and third shots and 10 first-half turnovers slowed the Tigers down.
Bianca McVay was the leading scorer for the Muskogee gals with 10 points while Jada Hytche chipped in eight. Lydia McIlvain led the way for Tahlequah with 16 points while Tatum Haven had 14 and freshman Kori Rainwater hit the double-digit mark with 10.
“Tahlequah definitely has the size and they’re very physical on the boards and their second and third shots off rebounds really hurt us in the second half,” said Muskogee head coach Jeremy Ford. “We forced a lot of turnovers but it hurt us when we couldn’t convert those turnovers into points.”
The Lady Roughers (1-3) will host ninth-ranked Sand Springs Tuesday night in a solo game starting at 6:30.
