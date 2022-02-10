It seems Muskogee can’t do it without making it tough.
But this time, they were on the top end of a close one, winning a 59-54 road affair at Sand Springs on Thursday night, just two days after losing at home in overtime to Tulsa Washington.
The teams were tied through three and at the end of regulation, but Javaunte Campbell was 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in overtime and added a basket to boot. He finished with 22 points, the only Rougher in double figures.
Braylin Reed, who had the other overtime point on a free throw, was next with 9.
It was the fourth overtime contest for Muskogee (5-9) this season, but the first win. The others were in January against Putnam West by one and Midwest City by six.
Roughers coach Lynwood Wade spread time around, getting every player in the contest.
“That was my plan. Guys who don’t get much time on the court got some time tonight. Every last one. I wanted to save legs for Owasso on Friday,” Wade said.
“It wasn’t pretty at times. But we got to add a W to the win column though.”
He praised Campbell for leading the way.
“He did a good job finishing it out for us, got some layups, made some nice passes and hit his free throws,” Wade said.
Cale Askew had 12 points, one of three in double figures for the Sandites (5-13).
Girls:
Sand Springs 56, Muskogee 43
A hard-charging second quarter followed a flat first quarter for Muskogee.
The third quarter pretty much matched the first quarter, and it turned out as a loss for the Lady Roughers at the hands of the Sandites and former Muskogee boys coach Josh Berry.
Sand Springs went out to an 18-6 advantage through one quarter of play. But led by three 3-pointers by Akira Eubanks in the second, the Lady Roughers cut five points off that deficit and trailed 29-22 at halftime.
Their offense fizzled in the third, outscored 14-7.
Malaysia Burton, who had five of Muskogee’s third-quarter points, finished with 16 points. Eubanks had four 3s and 12 points.
Hailey Jackson had nine of Sand Springs’ points in the first and 10 in the third, finishing with a game-high 23 points.
Muskogee learned this week it will return here for regionals in two weeks as Sand Springs will host and take on the Lady Roughers in the second game of the evening. But the regular season continues Friday with a road trip to Owasso.
