Muskogee's six-game win streak came to an end Monday, losing on the road at Bartlesville 64-61 in overtime.
The Roughers were outscored 12-9 in overtime.
The Roughers, who haven't played a game since Feb. 6 against Tulsa Washington due to the winter storm that lasted two weeks, led 30-20 at the half before being outscored 25-11 in the third quarter.
Jaraun Campbell had 14 points. James Brown and Xavier Brown each had 13 and Ja'Vonte Campbell had 12.
Muskogee (10-4) will go to the Owasso Regional on Friday and take on Bixby, a team they've split two games with this season.
Girls
MUSKOGEE 51, BARTLESVILLE 30 — Tea Meyers led the Lady Roughers with 15 points. Bianca McVay had 10. Muskogee (8-10) led from the start, finishing the first half with a 30-6 advantage. The Lady Roughers go on the road to start postseason play Thursday, drawing Putnam West at Edmond Memorial in a 6 p.m. tip.
