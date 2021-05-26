It’s an international touch atop the leaderboard Wednesday after 18 holes of the Health and Wellness Center Real Okie Championship at Muskogee Golf Club.

Myles Creighton, a Canadian living in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Andreas Halvorsen of Larvik, Norway, shot 6-under par 64s and lead three others by one shot.

Both Creighton and Halvorsen put together five birdies and an eagle, going 31 on 1-9. For Creighton, that was his back nine on Wednesday, starting off on 10.

After a par at 1, Creighton had a odd-hole birdie run starting at the par-4 3 then continuing with the par-5 5th, par-4 7th and then eagled the par-5 9th.

Halvorsen, who started on 1, eagled the par 5 fifth in a streak over five holes that also netted birdies at the par-4 6th, par-3 8th and par-5 ninth.

Mitchell Meissner of San Antonio, Sam Stevens of Fort Worth and Tanner Gore of El Paso are at 5-under. Meissner and Stevens had six birdies.

Tanner Gore of El Paso also registered five birdies and an eagle. He had a 30 on 1-9 but bogeys at the par-4 10th and 15th put him a stroke back of the leaders. The 15th, normally a par-5 on the course, had a stroke dropped off par for this event.

Creighton, 25, whose hometown is Digby, Nova Scotia, played collegiately at Radford. He has played in two APT events this year, the last two tournaments. He tied for seventh in Shawnee May 12-15 and missed the cut at Fort Smith’s Hardscrabble Country Club.

The 24-year-old Halvorsen had risen to become one of the top juniors in the U.S. through the Tom Burnett Junior Golf Academy in St. Augustine, Fla., He skipped college and turned pro at 18, working his way through the Web.com Tour Q School. He won the April 7-10 event at Victoria (Texas) Country Club.

Brandon McIver of Billings, Mont., who won last week’s APT event at Fort Smith, is a group at 4-under 66. Last year’s champion, Sam Fidone of Lufkin, carded a 67.  Fidone, whose fourth round last year included a 28 on the front nine, was 1-under there on Wednesday.

Cory Churchman of Fort Worth, the 2019 champion, is among 21 at 69.

The top Oklahoman is Ryell Reinertson of Norman. The former Oklahoma Sooner shot a 66. Oklahoma State ex Hayden Wood of Edmond is the group at 67.

Muskogee High senior-to-be Mesa Falleur, playing as an amateur, had a 1-under 69. James Fowler of Checotah, also an amateur ,shot 3-over.

The field will be cut to the top 35 percent and ties among the 147-member starting field  after Thursday’s round.

SCORES

 T1   Myles Creighton       Palm Beach Gardens, FL      31-33--64 -6  

 T1   Andreas Halvorsen     Larvik, Norway              31-33--64 -6  

 T3   Mitchell Meissner     San Antonio, TX             33-32--65 -5  

 T3   Sam Stevens           Fort Worth, TX              34-31--65 -5  

 T3   Tanner Gore           El Paso, TX                 30-35--65 -5  

 T6   Kade Stewart          Tomball, TX                 33-33--66 -4  

 T6   MJ Daffue             Pretoria, South Africa      32-34--66 -4  

 T6   Preston Stanley       Katy, TX                    35-31--66 -4  

 T6   Jesse Bratz           Colleyville, TX             34-32--66 -4  

 T6   Chase Barnes          Houston, TX                 33-33--66 -4  

 T6   Rylee Reinertson      Norman, OK                  34-32--66 -4  

 T6   Brandon McIver        Billings, MT                32-34--66 -4  

 T6   Grant Schroeder       Montgomery, TX              33-33--66 -4  

 T6   Carson Roberts        Conway, AR                  32-34--66 -4  

 T6   Bobby Hudson          Dallas, TX                  34-32--66 -4  

 T6   Connor Slane          Birmingham, AL              35-31--66 -4  

 T17  Austin Jordan         Benbrook, TX                34-33--67 -3  

 T17  Zahkai Brown          Golden, CO                  33-34--67 -3  

 T17  Martin Flores         Frisco, TX                  34-33--67 -3  

 T17  Ian Ansett            Johannesburg, South Africa  35-32--67 -3  

 T17  Justin Warren         Picton, AZ                  34-33--67 -3  

 T17  Austin Gean           Florence, AL                35-32--67 -3  

 T17  Hayden Wood           Edmond, OK                  32-35--67 -3  

 T17  Sam Fidone            Lufkin, TX                  34-33--67 -3  

 T17  Greg Eason            Kissimmee, FL               37-30--67 -3  

 T17  Leandro Marelli       Miami Beach, FL             33-34--67 -3  

 T17  Ben Hadden            Shawnee, KS                 34-33--67 -3  

 T17  Case Cochran          Dallas, TX                  35-32--67 -3  

 T29  Garrett May           Carrollton, TX              34-34--68 -2  

 T29  Blake Pugh            Southlake, TX               35-33--68 -2  

 T29  Matt Mabrey           Sand Springs, OK            33-35--68 -2  

 T29  Zach Daroowala        Cypress, TX                 34-34--68 -2  

 T29  Casey Harty           Albuquerque, NM             34-34--68 -2  

 T29  Matthew Sparks        Owasso, OK                  34-34--68 -2  

 T29  Curtis Reed           Castroville, TX             35-33--68 -2  

 T29  John Greco            San Jose, CA                37-31--68 -2  

 T29  Marco Scarola         Fort Worth                  34-34--68 -2  

 T29  Wesley Hunter         Birmingham, AL              33-35--68 -2  

 T39  Rob Hudson            Dallas, TX                  34-35--69 -1  

 T39  Matt Echelmeier       Columbia, MO                34-35--69 -1  

 T39  Zach James            Whitesboro, TX              35-34--69 -1  

 T39  Jamey Taylor          Houston, TX                 37-32--69 -1  

 T39  Conner Godsey         Rogersville, AL             36-33--69 -1  

 T39  Grady Brame, Jr       Hammond, LA                 35-34--69 -1  

 T39  Zachary Olsen         Memphis, TN                 35-34--69 -1  

 T39  Cody Banach           Clear Lake City, TX         33-36--69 -1  

 T39  Kevin Kring           Springfield, MO             35-34--69 -1  

 T39  Charles Kim           Cedar Park, TX              34-35--69 -1  

 T39  Mesa Falleur (a)      Muskogee, OK                35-34--69 -1  

 T39  Cory Churchman        Fort Worth, TX              36-33--69 -1  

 T39  Brian Dwyer           Southlake, TX               35-34--69 -1  

 T39  Jeff Burton           Scottsdale, AZ              33-36--69 -1  

 T39  Blake Trimble         Houston, TX                 33-36--69 -1  

 T39  Brendon Jelley        Tulsa, OK                   33-36--69 -1  

 T39  Ryan Baca             Sugar Land, TX              34-35--69 -1  

 T39  Tano Goya             Ponte Vedra Beach           35-34--69 -1  

 T39  Brax McCarthy         Fort Worth, TX              35-34--69 -1  

 T39  Sean Romero           Texarkana, AR               36-33--69 -1  

 T39  Daniel Sutton         Birmingham                  33-36--69 -1  

 T60  John Hill             San Antonio, Tx             35-35--70 E   

 T60  Peyton Wilhoit        North Little Rock, AR       37-33--70 E   

 T60  Joseph Abella         Plano, TX                   37-33--70 E   

 T60  Hayden Foster         Pottsboro, TX               36-34--70 E   

 T60  James Nitties         Dallas TX                   35-35--70 E   

 T60  Austin Terrell        Kosciusko, MS               35-35--70 E   

 T60  Nick Scott            Braselton, GA               34-36--70 E   

 T60  Austin Fox            Austin, TX                  35-35--70 E   

 T60  Grant Bennett         Lewisville, TX              38-32--70 E   

 T60  Blaine Hale           Dallas, TX                  35-35--70 E   

 T60  Jeff Rein             Cibolo, TX                  34-36--70 E   

 T60  Taylor Bolm           Scottsdale, AZ              32-38--70 E   

 T60  Andrew Hudson         Fort Worth, TX              36-34--70 E   

 T60  Charlie Holland       Dallas, TX                  37-33--70 E   

 T60  Sean Jacklin          Bradenton, FL               36-34--70 E   

 T60  Joshua Lee            Fleming Island, FL          37-33--70 E   

 T60  Ian Barnes            Warrensburg, MO             36-34--70 E   

 T77  Zach Bauchou          Forest, VA                  37-34--71 +1  

 T77  Michael Perras        Pasadena, TX                37-34--71 +1  

 T77  Rocky Cleland         Pearland, TX                37-34--71 +1  

 T77  Jake McCrory          Deer Park, TX               34-37--71 +1  

 T77  James Ross            The Woodlands, TX           38-33--71 +1  

 T77  Joe Baldeck III       Clarkston, WA               33-38--71 +1  

 T77  Ryan Argotsinger      Lees Summit, MO             34-37--71 +1  

 T77  Jackson Markham       Dallas, TX                  35-36--71 +1  

 T77  Brandon Pierce        Covington, LA               38-33--71 +1  

 T77  Gage Ihrig            Goodland, KS                35-36--71 +1  

 T77  Matthew Cheung        Hong Kong                   37-34--71 +1  

 T77  Lloyd Go              Fontana, CA                 37-34--71 +1  

 T77  Jeremiah Gilbert      Argyle, TX                  36-35--71 +1  

 T77  Patrick Lundy         Myrtle Beach, SC            35-36--71 +1  

 T77  Coby Welch            Phoenix, Arizona            36-35--71 +1  

 T77  Trey Cassity          Katy, TX                    37-34--71 +1  

 T93  Derek Fribbs          Thornton, CO                36-36--72 +2  

 T93  Scott Newell          Tulsa, OK                   36-36--72 +2  

 T93  PJ Collier            Houston, TX                 37-35--72 +2  

 T93  Tate Fleming          Pasadena, TX                37-35--72 +2  

 T93  Emilio Montalvo       Mexico CIty, Mexico         36-36--72 +2  

 T93  Cristobal Del Solar   Palm Beach Gardens, FL      35-37--72 +2  

 T93  Austin Connelly       Roanoke, TX                 38-34--72 +2  

 T93  Sam Triplett          Paradise Valley, AZ         35-37--72 +2  

 T93  Steven Kupcho         Westminster, CO             38-34--72 +2  

 T93  Logan McCracken       Oklahoma City, OK           36-36--72 +2  

 T93  Angelo Leyvani        San Antonio, TX             35-37--72 +2  

 T93  Andrew Romano         Lone Tree, CO               37-35--72 +2  

 T105 James Fowler (a)      Checotah, OK                36-37--73 +3  

 T105 Jordan Botwinick      Germantown, TN              36-37--73 +3  

 T105 Kyle Pritchard        Castroville, TX             38-35--73 +3  

 T105 Jeff Wibawa           Houston, TX                 39-34--73 +3  

 T105 Brett White           Grand Rapids, MI            36-37--73 +3  

 T105 Andrew Wyatt          United States               38-35--73 +3  

 T105 Carson Jacobs         Alpharetta, GA              37-36--73 +3  

 T105 Shotaro Ban           Las Vegas, NV               37-36--73 +3  

 T105 Pryce Beshoory        Pearland, TX                38-35--73 +3  

 T105 Camden DeBonis        The Woodlands, TX           37-36--73 +3  

 T115 Philip Nijoka         Houston, TX                 38-36--74 +4  

 T115 Jeff Wilson           Austin, TX                  40-34--74 +4  

 T115 Tanner Napier         Paris, TX                   36-38--74 +4  

 T115 Tavin Dugan           Wamego, KS                  37-37--74 +4  

 T115 Taylor Bibbs          Dallas, TX                  39-35--74 +4  

 T115 Hunter Robinson       Dallas, TX                  38-36--74 +4  

 T115 Chris Minton          Houston, TX                 40-34--74 +4  

 T115 Mark Walker           Hurst, TX                   41-33--74 +4  

 T123 Trent Whitekiller     Sallisaw, OK                36-39--75 +5  

 T123 Alex Lee              Sacramento, CA              39-36--75 +5  

 T123 Zach Partin           Lewisville, TX              40-35--75 +5  

 T123 Stephen Osborne       Dallas, TX                  37-38--75 +5  

 T123 A. Alexander Hughes   Tulsa, OK                   40-35--75 +5  

 T123 JC Campbell           Dallas, TX                  38-37--75 +5  

 T123 Casey Fernandez       Durant, OK                  39-36--75 +5  

 T123 Cameron Bishop        Tulsa, OK                   38-37--75 +5  

 T131 Mark Budler           Broken Arrow, OK            39-37--76 +6  

 T131 Kevin Graves          Plano, TX                   38-38--76 +6  

 T131 Matt Kemps            Georgetown, TX              37-39--76 +6  

 T131 Papito Gonzalez       McAllen, TX                 38-38--76 +6  

 T131 Christopher Reinert   Kansas City, MO             41-35--76 +6  

 T136 Jeremy Bates          Quitman, Texas              36-41--77 +7  

 T136 Jax Johnson           Tahlequah, OK               37-40--77 +7  

 T136 Wil Gibson (a)        Jonesboro, AR               39-38--77 +7  

 T136 Camilo Carrasco Solar Santiago, Chile             40-37--77 +7  

 T136 Jeremy Dunham         Derby, KS                   39-38--77 +7  

 T136 Spencer Lane (a)      Breckenridge, CO            39-38--77 +7  

 T142 Derek Chang           Dallas, TX                  38-40--78 +8  

 T142 Chapman Herwood       Rockwall, Texas             40-38--78 +8  

 T144 Texas Harper          Coahuila, Mexico            44-36--80 +10 

 T144 Michael Mendez        Panama                      40-40--80 +10 

 146  Tommy Riddle III      Edmond, OK                  39-42--81 +11 

 

MISSED THE CUT

 

 WD   Samuel Marx           Mountain Home, AR           +2 

