Boys
OWASSO 64, MUSKOGEE 57 — (B) The Roughers were led by Javaunte Campbell’s 28, but took the road loss to go to 5-10.
WEBBERS FALLS 57, WELEETKA 43 – Skelly Taylor led the way with 16 for Webbers Falls (12-6) and Maddox Shelby finished with 12 points. They will play Porter Saturday at 8 p.m. in a Class A district championship game.
MORRIS 48, WARNER 29 — Justice Cockrell and Zac Lee both finished with 5 points for Warner (9-12).
CHECOTAH 71, SALLISAW 56 — Montana Warrior finished with 24 for the night. Maddox Bridges finished with 17 for the Wildcats (9-11) to overcome Sallisaw (7-11).
EUFAULA 64, KELLYVILLE 37 — Khelil Deere had 14 to lead Eufaula (13-5) to its fifth straight win. Alex Parish had 13, Justus James 12 and Johnny Burton with 11.
BRAGGS 58, WELCH 33 — Jaylen Melton had 22 points and Pablo Posse had 15 for the Wildcats (11-6) in a Class B district semifinal. They’ll play Kinta in the finals at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Girls
PORTER 54, WELEETKA 37 – In a Class A district playoff at Webbers Falls, Brittany Welch’s 20 led Porter. Raylee Allison had 17, and Charmayne Marshall scored 10 for the Lady Pirates (18-4). They will play Webbers Falls at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the championship.
WARNER 49, MORRIS 34 — Jordan Jackson led the way with 21 for the Lady Eagles (16-5). Nine of her points came from the 3-point line in the fourth to secure the win.
KELLYVILLE 47, EUFAULA 42 – Eufaula fell to 10-8.
OKTAHA 61, SALLISAW CENTRAL 38 — Brynna Rodden and Ava Scott had 16 points and Rylee Walters finished with 15 for Oktaha (15-6) to get the win.
OWASSO 31, MUSKOGEE 30 — Bianca McVay’s 14 points including four 3s’ led the Lady Roughers in a narrow loss. They are 2-12.
— Staff reports
REGULAR SEASON
Eufaula at Checotah 6:30/8 p.m.; Wagoner at Hilldale, 1/2:30 p.m.
Playoffs
Class A districts: At Stuart, Porum vs. Stuart (boys), 8 p.m.; At Arkoma, Gore vs. Keota (girls), 6:30 p.m.;Keota-Gore winner vs. Arkoma (boys), 8 p.m.; At Foyil, Okay vs. Foyil (boys), 8 p.m.; At Webbers Falls, Porter vs. Webbers Falls (girls), 6:30 p.m.; Webbers Falls vs. Porter, 8 p.m.
Class B districts: Braggs (G) vs. Welch, 6:30 p.m.; Kinta vs. Braggs (boys), 8 p.m.; At Varnum,New Lima-Midway winnervs. Varnum (boys), 8 p.m.
