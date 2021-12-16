Prep basketball
HILLDALE 62, HALE 56 (B) — Ty O’Neal had 28 points including 10-of-13 shooting from the free-throw line. Rylan Nail and Logan Harper had 8 in the road win. Hilldale is 6-1 and hosts Fort Gibson on Friday.
MORRIS 54, WARNER 31 (B) —Hayden McElyea had all of his team-high 10 points in the first half where Warner trailed 28-20. Warner is 3-4.
BRAGGS 56, HAILEYVILLE 33 (B) — Tayten Chapa had 18 points while Jalen Melton had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds for Braggs (7-4). Also, Pablo Posse had 12 points.
OKAY 57, GANS 26 (B) — Duckee Swimmer led Okay as the only Mustang in double figures with a game-high 22 points.
HASKELL AT OKTAHA (B), ccd.
HILLDALE 61, HALE 18 (G) — Up 38-14 at the half, Hilldale (4-3) held Hale to one field goal in the second half. Naveah Johnson led three Lady Hornets in double figures with 18 points. Catelin King had 14 and Riley Barnoskie 12.
WARNER 58, MORRIS 23 (G) — Alexis Fowler poured in 24 points, 18 in the first half. Mattie Berry was next in scoring with 8. Warner (6-1) led 13-0 after one quarter and never looked back.
BRAGGS 55, HAILEYVILLE 51 (G) — Alex Chandler had 29 points and Zoey Hall 21 for the winners (7-4) in a game that was no bigger a deficit than two points in any quarter until the final buzzer.
OKAY 36, GANS 33 (G) — Alex Collins had 23 points to lead the Lady Mustangs (3-5).
HASKELL AT OKTAHA (G), ccd.
Prep wrestling
FORT GIBSON 72, PRYOR 12 — Blade Walden, Hudsen Neafus, Jaiden Johnson, Toby West, Grant Edwards, Bobby Felts, Tim Murphy, Andrew Sparks and Gerald Fairchild all won by pins. Mario Briley, Kyle Rye and Damian Mayton won by forfeit. Fort Gibson (3-0) will have one holiday event at Allen, Texas on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
College basketball
TULSA 83, ALCORN STATE 62 (M) — Sam Grifffin led with 19 points. Jeriah Home (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Curtis Haywood II (12 points, 11 rebounds) turned in double-doubles. Tulsa is 6-5.
ORAL ROBERTS 71, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 62 (M) — ORU (6-5) got back above the .500 mark as David Azore led with 16 points.
