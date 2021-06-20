Action at “Rumble on the Runway” held Saturday at Okie Raceway Park. 

Matt Burrows of Eufaula won Daily Driver. Dustin Harrell of Texarkana, Ark., took both True Street and Big Tire divisions while Kendall Goin of Independence, Mo;. took Small Tire.

