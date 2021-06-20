Action at “Rumble on the Runway” held Saturday at Okie Raceway Park.
Matt Burrows of Eufaula won Daily Driver. Dustin Harrell of Texarkana, Ark., took both True Street and Big Tire divisions while Kendall Goin of Independence, Mo;. took Small Tire.
Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: June 20, 2021 @ 4:34 pm
77, homemaker, passed Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Graveside Service: 10 am, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at McClain Cemetery in Muskogee, OK. Service provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home.
52, of Dolph, AR, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 in Springfield, MO. Memorial Service 2:30 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the Serenity Chapel of Garrett Family Funeral Home in Checotah, OK.
Calvin "Mike" Littlejohn, 66, Okmulgee resident, left us June 10, 2021. Visitation Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Okmulgee. Hour of Remembrance, Saturday, 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace. biglowfunerals.com
Jamison Jaron Weeden, 28, Okmulgee resident, left us June 5, 2021. Service of Remembrance will be Friday, 11:00 AM, The Chapel of Peace of the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
Irman Martin Evans, 82, a Untied States Navy Retiree, left us on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Mr. Evans will rest in the Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
