It came to this.
Hilldale head coach David Blevins said the coaching staff challenged quarterback Johnnie Durossette, who was well ahead as a passer as it was.
“You’re 215 pounds. You can’t run like you’re 150,” he said. “The thing about him is that you keep coaching him up, he gets better and better.”
With running back Eric Virgil sidelined for another week due to COVID related issues, the Hornets (9-1) need to find some places to find what the lose without him and his 1,338 yards on the ground. In the 39-20 win over Fort Gibson, Durossette had 105 yards on 17 carries and got a huge second-half assist from backup running back Darrin Hays, who had 143 yards on 16 carries, all in the second half, as the Hornets pulled away to win back the Rock.
“They’ve been on me about being a downhill runner instead of juking out,” the senior said. “I’ve made a couple of bad runs in a couple games. I had a couple of pretty good runs against Muldrow (two for 52 yards) and with Eric out I felt I had to make some plays with my legs.
“And it helped a little bit. It helps open up the passing game more and if no one is open you can always tuck it and get 5-6 yards.”
His total on Friday amounted to half of his season yardage going into the game. He has 317 now.
Hays has 359 yards on 41 rushes for the year. He had 281 yards on 68 carries on an offense that struggled last year. He emerged in that role as a sophomore.
But he’s also had a role on defense that has expanded in importance at outside linebacker — he has 10 tackles for losses and four sacks among 44 tackles — and with the emergence of the sophomore Virgil, Hays’ time on offense has been limited.
“Anytime you get a kid that gets a chance to take over a game like he did the second half, it’s always a good thing, but that’s what seniors do,” Blevins said. “We rely on Darrin a lot of defense. He was beat up a little bit against McLain and didn’t play. We held him out for Fort Gibson. When it was time to go he was ready.”
It’s an area of relief as the Hornets head into the postseason. They’ll be without Virgil one more week, albeit against a Miami Wardogs squad that, like every team in Oklahoma, was allowed an opportunity to experience the postseason regardless of record.
And the Wardogs weren’t close to the top four slots in 4A-3, going 0-9. They’ve lost 18 consecutive games going back to last year’s season opener, a 38-7 win over Claremore Sequoyah. The Hornets and Miami met in 2016 and 2017, with the Hornets outscoring the Wardogs 135-14.
Grove, a possible opponent for the winner of this game, beat Miami 31-13 last week, an example Blevins gave that indicates the Wardogs are better than their record.
“If you look at them on film you wouldn’t think they’re 0-18,” Blevins said. “So we’re going to go at it like we have the last couple weeks. If you keep win you keep playing, if you lose you stay at home. Last year our guys didn’t get to the playoffs and I think they’re excited to get back and show everyone what they can do.”
With the running game getting reinforced, Blevins mentioned one area his team still needs to polish up going forward. The kickoff and punt return teams had issues last week in particular with penalties taking away big gains or just hampering field position, particularly blocks in the back calls.
Last week’s special teams had players missing due to quarantine.
"Even starters are making mistakes,” he said. “We can’t do that because every game going forward gets bigger and bigger and even the smallest of mistakes magnify.”
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hilldale. A win keeps the Hornets at home next week against either Grove (6-3) or Muldrow (1-7).
