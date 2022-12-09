Garden of Lights 5K
Last weekend
Honor Heights Park
Total runners: 217
1. Candon West, 19:47.
2. Michael Hansen, 20:14.
3. Jacob Wright, 20:18.
4. Alex Herum, 20:28.
5. Anthony Wrigley, 20:49.
6. Ethan Voelkers, 21:10.
7. Clint Gibson, 21:23.
8. Richard Wrightley, 21:26.
9. Alan Cos, 21:39.
10. Tucker Friend, 23:07.
11. Josh Waters, 23:18.
12. Madhu George, 23:19.
13. Matt Stout, 23:21.
14. Levi Fewell, 23:32.
15. Detlef Galbreath, 23:47.
16. Faith Blackwell, 24:04.
17. Jeff Parker, 24:18.
18. Isaac Wrighley, 24:30.
19. Liliana Perez, 24:33.
20. Jackie Landis, 24:54.
21. Myles Clark, 25:16.
22. Maggie Nichols, 25:21.
23. Jared McGee, 25:21.
24. Laura Wickizer, 25:24.
25. Ron Mucci, 25:27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.