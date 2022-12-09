Garden of Lights 5K

Last weekend

Honor Heights Park

Total runners: 217

1. Candon West, 19:47.

2. Michael Hansen, 20:14.

3. Jacob Wright, 20:18.

4. Alex Herum, 20:28.

5. Anthony Wrigley, 20:49.

6. Ethan Voelkers, 21:10.

7. Clint Gibson, 21:23.

8. Richard Wrightley, 21:26.

9. Alan Cos, 21:39.

10. Tucker Friend, 23:07.

11. Josh Waters, 23:18.

12. Madhu George, 23:19.

13. Matt Stout, 23:21.

14. Levi Fewell, 23:32.

15. Detlef Galbreath, 23:47.

16. Faith Blackwell, 24:04.

17. Jeff Parker, 24:18.

18. Isaac Wrighley, 24:30.

19. Liliana Perez, 24:33.

20. Jackie Landis, 24:54.

21. Myles Clark, 25:16.

22. Maggie Nichols, 25:21.

23. Jared McGee, 25:21.

24. Laura Wickizer, 25:24.

25. Ron Mucci, 25:27.

