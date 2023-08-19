FASTPITCH
OKTAHA TOURNAMENT — Oktaha suffered its first loss of the year as it fell to North Rock Creek, 9-4, in the tournament championship. The Lady Tigers gave up a 3-2 fifth inning lead as North Rock Creek scored five runs in the sixth to take the lead for good at 7-3, thanks to a grand slam from Hannah Earlywine. Mileigh Needham took the loss for Oktaha (10-1). MacKenzie Eaves led the Lady Tigers with two hits and an RBI while Hannah Focht added two RBIs.
ROGERS STATE FESTIVAL: AT CLAREMORE HS — Eufaula scored all of its runs in the top of the first inning, but could not hold off Poteau in a 6-5 loss. After cutting the Lady Ironhead lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the first, the Lady Pirates secured the win in the fourth with four runs. Avery Williams took the loss while Kate Pippenger led Eufaula with two hits. Kadie Tidwell had three RBIs. A walk-off left Haskell on the wrong end of a 3-2 loss to Spiro. The game was tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning when an error scored the winning run for the Lady Bulldogs. Haskell took the lead 2-1 in the top of the fourth. RayLin Morgan was the losing pitcher going five innings and giving up three runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts. Saylor Brown went 2-for-2 to lead the Lady Haymakers at the plate.; AT ROGERS STATE — The Lady Ironheads took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but it was not to be as Tahlequah Sequoyah beat Eufaula, 6-4. The Lady Indians retook the lead for good at 6-3 with four runs in the top of the fifth. Williams again took the loss going five innings and allowing all six runs on six hits. Pippenger, Gabbi Norriega, Madison Ballard and Jadence Efurd all finished with one RBI to lead Eufaula (7-4). Haskell lost to Verdigris, 2-1, on a walk-off in the bottom of the sixth inning. With the game tied at 2-2, Verdigris scored the winning run on an error by Lady Haymaker catcher, Saylor Brown. Leading Haskell (9-4) on the night was Cheyanna Morgan who went 1-for-3 with the lone RBI.
OKMULGEE TOURNAMENT — Checotah scored 10 runs in the second inning to finalize a 14-1 win over Gore. Shaelynn Casey, Hailey Prince and Kathrine Anderson collected two hits each to lead the Lady Cats. Prince also earned the win. Gore was highlighted by Emily Daily and Cadi Shoemake with one hit each. Shoemake scored the lone run for the Lady Pirates. Gore out hit Warner but could not get the win as it lost 7-2. The Lady Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but that was short lived as the Lady Eagles scored twice in the bottom half of the inning to lead 2-1. Warner put the game on ice with five runs in the bottom of the third. Ava Peters and Addison Upton had one hit each for the Lady Eagles while Kaylen Park, Jordan Jackson, Tallon Ashmore and Bailey Hughey each drove in a run. Gore (2-9) was led by Daily and Kynley Webb with one RBI apiece. Checotah scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to beat Preston, 4-3. Aurora Madewell went 2-for-2 with two RBIs in leading the Lady Cats (7-5). Prince went 3.2 innings and earned the win. Warner could not hold firm as Preston scored the winning run in the top of the third inning in a 3-2 loss. The Lady Eagles scored both runs, and tied the game at 2-2, in the bottom of the first as Hughey scored on a dropped third strike and Ashmore’s RBI single brought Ella Labounty across the plate. Labounty took the loss for Warner (4-3) while Ashmore and Hughey led with one hit each.
OWASSO FESTIVAL — Despite a 13 strikeout performance in the circle from Zoie Griffin, Wagoner fell to Owasso, 2-1. Jayln Fourkiller led the Lady Bulldogs (7-4-1) with two hits while Kendra Condict had one RBI. Muskogee was not able to keep pace with Tahlequah in a 9-3 loss. The Tigers jumped out 3-0 in the top of the first inning and held the Lady Roughers to a single run in the bottom half. The Tahlequah lead grew to 7-1 going into the bottom of the third where Muskogee pushed across its final two runs. Kyra Rowland, who took the loss, Kambri Johnson, Jaye Barnoski and Jaliyah Simmons all collected one hit in leading the Lady Roughers (4-4). Johnson, Peyton Jackson and Lariah Stewart all finished with one RBI. Simmons stole three of Muskogee’s four stolen bases. Muskogee’s game against Union was canceled due to heat.
QUAPAW FESTIVAL — An 11-run second inning helped Afton to a 16-0 win over Porter as the Lady Pirates were no-hit. Addie Criner was the losing pitcher as she went 1-2/3 innings with nine earned runs on 11 hits. Quapaw almost mimicked Afton as it scored 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 16-0 win over Porter (4-7). The only difference was the Lady Pirates managed four hits led by Aaliyah Moore who went 2-for-2.
MONDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Preston at Okay, 4 p.m.
Cameron at Braggs, 4:30 p.m.
Oktaha at Crowder, 5:30 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Colcord at Oktaha, 4 p.m.
Sallisaw Central at Fort Gibson, 4 p.m.
Keota at Webbers Falls, 4 p.m.
Wilburton at Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty at Porter, 4:30 p.m.
Midwest City at Muskogee, (2) 5 p.m./7 p.m.
Muldrow at Checotah, 5 p.m.
Catoosa at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Chouteau at Haskell, 5 p.m.
Warner at Hulbert, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Skiatook at Okay, 4:30 p.m.
