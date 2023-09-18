Fastpitch
DURANT TOURNAMENT — Hilldale went 1-1 on the day as the Lady Hornets (12-7) beat Shawnee, 10-0 but fell to Lone Grove, 4-0. No stats available at press time.
Volleyball
OKAY TOURNAMENT — Class 3A No. 8 Okay finished as runner up as it fell to No. 3 Summit Christian, 2-0 in the tournament championship. The Lady Mustangs (14-6) defeated No. 7 Chouteau, 2-1 in the semifinal.
Wagoner (10-13) opened the day with a 2-0 win over Yale, 25-8 and 25-10. Chouteau defeated the Lady Bulldogs in the next matchup, 2-0 taking the first set 25-21 and the second, 25-22. Wagoner refocused and beat Tahlequah Sequoyah, 2-0 and won 25-11 and 25-9, respectively. To end the day, the Lady Bulldogs fell to Summit Christian 2-0 as both sets were by the same score, 25-23.
Monday schedule
BASEBALL
Dale at Oktaha, 5 p.m.
Okay at Braggs, 4 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Oktaha at Red Oak, 3 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Poteau, 5 p.m.
Mounds at Porter, 4:30 p.m.
Warner/Gans at Webbers Falls 4p.m.
Checotah at Gore, 4 p.m.
Wagoner at Berryhill, 5 p.m.
Muskogee at Owasso, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Wagoner at Locust Grove, 6 p.m.
Rogers at Muskogee, 6 p.m.
