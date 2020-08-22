An eight-run third shook Muskogee out of what had been a full fall slumber so far in the 2020 season as the Roughers wound up with a win to cap their day at the Owasso Festival on Saturday, beating Union 13-3.
Haidyn Henry’s solo home run to left broke the 3-all tie to get it started. Feather Johnson doubled in a run, Nyia Green singled to make it 6-3, then wild pitches accounted for the next three runs. Green came home to make it 7-3. Standing in later in the inning and with a 2-0 count on Henry, a wild pitch scored both Jordan Simmons and Karsyn York for a 9-3 lead.
Avery Ragsdale’s two-run single and a RBI double by Katlyn Clark helped produce a four-run fourth as Muskogee (1-5) ended the game not only with a W but a run-rule W.
Green was 2-for 2. Hannah Cawhorn was 2-for-3 but the only batter in the lineup not credited with an RBI. Everyone else had one.
Teagan Moffett allowed seven hits over 3 2/3 innings for MHS.
Earlier, the Roughers managed just five hits in a 6-0 shutout loss against Bartlesville. Clark didn’t struggle, though. She was 3-for-3 for the contest. Pitching, she scattered seven hits over six innings.
Muskogee is at Shawnee on Monday.
In other area action Saturday:
Volleyball
ROUGHERS FOURTH — Muskogee finished 2-1 on the day and fourth in its own tournament, going 4-3 overall in the two-day affair. The Roughers are now 6-4 heading into Tuesday’s road match at McAlester.
Muskogee beat Southwest Covenant 25-9, 25-18 and East Central 25-15, 25-10. They lost 26-24 and 25-17 to Tahlequah.
Lexi Reynolds had 22 kills, 5 aces, 13 digs and made all-tournament along with Chloe Lamont, who had 31 assists.
Paige Irwin had 12 kills and 21 digs. Sophie Reynolds had 13 kills and 7 blocks.
Mustang won the tournament.
Baseball
OKTAHA 10, RATTAN 1 — Tyler Allen was 3-for-3 with three RBIs as the Tigers (2-1) rolled to a win, scoring five runs in the first inning. Jakob Blackwell allowed one hit and struck out five over five innings.
Fastpitch
KEIFER 4, GORE 3 — The Pirates (10-3) gave up the winning run on a walk-off passed ball. Ralei Brooksher was 2-for-2.
