Baseball
SILO TOURNAMENT — It was a battle of two top 10 teams in Class A as No. 1 Oktaha prevailed 4-3 over No. 6 Dale in the championship finals. Oktaha jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning but Dale scored three runs to tie the game in the top of the third. A single by Braxton Casey put Oktaha back up for good, 4-3 in the bottom of the third. Darren Ledford earned the win on the mound as he pitched over five innings of no-hit and no-run run ball in relief. Kale Testerman started for Oktaha (19-0) and surrendered five hits and all three runs in two innings. Casey led Oktaha going 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Kipton Christian and Maddox Edwards both had three hits. Mason Pickering finished with two hits.
Fastpitch
BIXBY TOURNAMENT — Muskogee broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the fifth inning as Piper Knight was struck by a pitch and Alexandria Stewart grounded out both resulting in runs scored to give the Lady Roughers a 6-4 win over Coweta. Kyra Rowland earned the win despite allowing eight hits in 4-1/3 innings of work. Jaliyah Simmons earned the save in relief. Jaye Barnoski went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Shay Grissom ended with two RBIs.
Muskogee (11-12) dropped its next game to Sand Springs in a 5-3 decision. With MHS trailing 3-2, the Lady Sandites put the game on ice with two runs in the top of the fourth. Rowland, who took the loss, led the Lady Roughers going 2-for-3 while Jamiah Maxwell had two RBIs. Simmons scored two runs.
Haskell defeated Jenks, 7-6 as RayLin Morgan hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the fourth inning. Morgan was 2-for-2 and earned the win in the circle while Hayden Ward had two RBIs.
The Lady Haymakers lost a heartbreaker to Broken Arrow in a 2-1 final. Layla Markou had a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth inning to bring Ward in to score and tie the game at 1-1. Broken Arrow finalized the game with a run in the home half of the inning. Ward had the only hit for Haskell (19-8) while Morgan took the loss.
CENTRAL SHOOTOUT — Warner lost to Whitesboro, 2-1 on Saturday. The Lady Eagles (15-7) scored their only run on an error while catcher Kaylen Park went 1-for-2 at the plate. Park’s hit was a double. Ella LaBounty took the loss as she struck out seven batters and walked six.
EUFAULA 11, HEAVENER 1 — Avery Williams pitched a no-hitter as the Lady Ironheads downed the Lady Wolves. Eufaula (16-7, 9-1) scored three runs off of an error in the first inning and then added four runs in the bottom of the second helped by a two-run triple from Williams who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. She also had a third inning steal of home plate to widen the lead to 9-0. Kadie Tidwell added two hits and scored a run.
OOLOGAH 2, WAGONER 1 — Jaziah Pierce gave Wagoner a 1-0 lead in the top of the ninth inning, but Oologah took the District 4A-7 win as it scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Zoie Griffin was the losing pitcher despite 14 strikeouts and five hits allowed in her 8-2/3 innings. Camaya Renshaw and Kenzie Fourkiller led the Lady Bulldogs (12-8-1, 5-3) with two hits apiece.
Tuesday's schedule
BASEBALL
Howe/Okay at Oktaha, 4 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Oktaha at Eufaula, 4 p.m.
Sallisaw at Fort Gibson, 4:30 p.m.
Gore/Central Sallisaw at Porter (CSC), TBA
Colcord at Warner, 5:45 p.m.
Wagoner at Dewey, 5 p.m.
Jenks at Muskogee, (2) 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
Checotah at Muldrow, 5 p.m.
Hilldale at Locust Grove, 5 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Keota, 4 p.m.
Haskell at Caney Valley, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Wagoner at Inola, 6 p.m.
McAlester at Muskogee, 6 p.m.
