Fastpitch
GORE 10, HEAVENER 5 -- Skye Brooksher was 3-for-4, leading a 13-hit attack. Karli Springer, Ralei Brooksher, Addison Sheffield and Harley Welch each added two hits. Gore is 5-1.
Volleyball
GREEN COUNTRY SMASH TOURNAMENT -- Moved from what would have been Sequoyah's tournament to Wagoner due to Sequoyah suspending sports, Wagoner reached the finals but lost to Inola 2-0 (14-25, 24-26). Wagoner reached the finals with a 2-0 (25-19, 25-16) win over Hulbert and pool wins over Hulbert JV 2-0 (25-12, 25-7), 2-0 over Locust Grove (25-23, 26-24) and 2-0 (25-17, 27-25) over Okay.
Okay beat Locust Grove 2-0 (25-22, 25-10) and Hulbert JV 2-0 (25-10, 25-10).
For Wagoner, Maree Medlin totaled 36 kills and 20 aces for the tournament. Britley Butler had 24 digs. Grace Jones 54 assists.
